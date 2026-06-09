NPP demands immediate arrest of suspect over alleged assault on social media activist

The leadership of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Savannah Region has called on the Ghana Police Service to immediately arrest and prosecute Fuseini Sorku, popularly known as "Fuzzy", over the alleged assault of a social media activist, Yussif Abdul-Hakim, in Tamale.

At a joint press conference held in Damongo and attended by Savannah Regional and Damongo Constituency executives, the party expressed concern over what it described as a growing culture of political violence allegedly perpetrated by supporters of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), warning that such incidents pose a threat to peace and security in the region.

Addressing journalists, the Savannah Regional Secretary of the NPP, Mr Issah Mohammed, strongly condemned the alleged attack and called on law enforcement authorities to act swiftly.

"First, let us condemn in the strongest terms the violent and criminal attacks being carried out by agents of the National Democratic Congress against members of the general public and the opposition communications team in the Savannah Region," he stated.

Alleged Attack

According to the NPP, the incident occurred on Saturday, June 6, 2026, when the suspect allegedly travelled from Damongo to Tamale and attacked Mr Abdul-Hakim at his residence during the night.

The party argued that the matter should not be treated lightly and insisted that those responsible must be held accountable.

"Such brazen lawlessness by a known NDC gangster from Damongo is outdated, criminal, and must be condemned, stopped and punished without delay," Mr Mohammed said.

He further alleged that the suspect, whom he described as a known supporter of the NDC, had a history of involvement in violent conduct within Damongo and other parts of the Savannah Region.

"This same individual, lacking proper upbringing, once insulted a sitting President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in the presence of the Yagbonwura in broad daylight and now has the effrontery to physically assault another citizen for expressing a divergent political opinion," he alleged.

Pattern of Intimidation

The NPP maintained that the alleged attack was part of a broader pattern of intimidation aimed at suppressing dissenting political views.

"The nighttime assault on Abdul-Hakim by him and his masked thugs is not an isolated incident. It fits a clear pattern of intimidation, brutality and suppression aimed at silencing dissent and crippling the opposition's ability to speak to the Ghanaian people," Mr Mohammed stated.

He further alleged that the suspect had previously been linked to the invasion and burning of the Damongo Municipal Electoral Commission office, claiming that the matter had already attracted the attention of the police.

Mr Mohammed questioned why the victim, whom he described as a private citizen going about his normal activities, was allegedly attacked without provocation.

According to him, Mr Abdul-Hakim has since reported the incident to the security agencies and received medical treatment at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

He, however, expressed dissatisfaction with what he described as the slow pace of police action.

"The police have more than enough capacity to effect arrest and prosecution. Unfortunately, we cannot mince words in expressing our disappointment at the foot-dragging attitude of the Ghana Police Service in arresting the perpetrator in this matter. The reluctance of the Savannah Regional Police Command to act decisively is a clear danger to the security and safety of the region," he said.

Concerns Over Police Response

The regional secretary questioned what he described as the apparent inaction of the police in dealing with what he considered a serious criminal matter.

"This attitude by the police calls into question the credibility of a service funded by taxpayers of Ghana, including the general public and members of the NPP in the Savannah Region.

"We are not oblivious to the fact that the NDC, now in government, is deploying violence as a political tool. Masked men attacking communicators at night and in broad daylight is not a random crime. It is state-enabled thuggery designed to instil fear and shut down open debate."

Mr Mohammed explained that the alleged assault was triggered by a video posted by Mr Abdul-Hakim on social media.

"Yussif Abdul-Hakim, our member and social media activist, posted a video expressing the need for the NDC government to be up and doing. The said video that generated the incident was not directed at the suspect. Yet 'Fuzzy' responded with harassment, intimidation, threats and insults," he claimed.

He also questioned the motive behind the suspect's alleged actions.

"In what capacity did 'Fuzzy' travel all the way from Damongo to Tamale, locate Abdul-Hakim's residence and attack him in the middle of the night? The same character dared to upload footage of the attack on his social media handle, confirming his lawlessness and impunity. Such effrontery can only affirm collusion with elements of the state apparatus," he alleged.

Call for Peace

Mr Mohammed emphasised that the NPP in Damongo and across the Savannah Region had consistently championed peace and development.

"We are not known for these unprovoked attacks and hooliganism that the NDC has become infested with. Beyond political affiliation, we have always come together to give our best for the region. We are not known for the reckless destruction of peace and security being introduced by these characters," he said.

He noted that the region was grappling with numerous development challenges, including unemployment, poverty, abandoned health facilities, deteriorating road networks and difficulties faced by farmers in marketing their produce and preparing for the new farming season.

"Yet, what preoccupies the NDC in the Savannah Region is the wanton physical attacks and jostling for power and control. This is insensitive and callous to the people of the Savannah Region who campaigned vigorously and voted for the NDC's victory. Why not focus on delivering on their mandate and stop the violence?" he asked.

Mr Mohammed stressed that violence had no place in Ghana's democratic system.

"Ghana's democracy cannot survive if political opponents are beaten into silence. We call on the Ghana Police Service to immediately investigate and prosecute those responsible. We also call on the NDC leadership to immediately halt these attacks and disband the groups carrying them out," he said.

He warned that the NPP would not accept a situation where perpetrators of violence escaped justice.

"The New Patriotic Party in the Damongo Constituency and the entire Savannah Region will not be held responsible if the Police fail to arrest, investigate and successfully prosecute this rascal as a deterrent to others. We shall do everything humanly possible and within the Constitution of the Republic of Ghana to protect and defend every single individual in the Damongo Constituency and the Savannah Region at large," he added.

Police Respond

Meanwhile, a senior source at the Savannah Regional Police Command dismissed allegations that the police were dragging their feet in the matter.

According to the source, the command had received a request from the Northern Regional Police Command to arrest Mr Sorku over the alleged assault.

However, before officers could execute the arrest, some NPP supporters in Damongo allegedly stormed the suspect's residence and damaged property.

The source said those individuals were subsequently arrested and arraigned before the Damongo Circuit Court on charges including unlawful entry, causing damage and assault.

The police source further disclosed that Mr Sorku is currently on the run but assured that efforts are underway to apprehend him and transfer him to Tamale to assist with investigations and face any charges that may arise from the case.

When contacted for his side of the story, Mr Sorku could not be reached. A visit by Joy News to his residence also proved unsuccessful, as he was not available.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.