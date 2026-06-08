I’ll be the first Ashanti Regional Chairman to become NPP National Chairman – Wontumi

Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi

Aspiring National Chairman of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has said that his record of service and achievements within the party make him a strong candidate to lead the NPP at the national level.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Chairman Wontumi urged party delegates to base their decision on commitment and competence rather than any other consideration.

“When it comes to the National Chairmanship, we should vote based on commitment and competence,” he said.

The Ashanti Regional Chairman recounted his rise through the ranks of the party, noting that he became the first constituency chairman in the Ashanti Region to be elected regional chairman and subsequently helped the NPP return to power.

“I am also the first constituency chairman in the Ashanti Region to become regional chairman who brought the party to power,” he stated.

Chairman Wontumi further pointed to what he described as another historic milestone he hopes to achieve in the party’s leadership.

“No one from the Ashanti Region has become National Chairman. I will be the first,” he declared.

According to him, his election would mark the first time an individual who has served as both constituency chairman and regional chairman in the party’s stronghold would rise to the position of National Chairman.

“I will be the person who has been constituency chairman and regional chairman who would become National Chairman from our stronghold,” he said.

The NPP National Chairman hopeful maintained that his experience at various levels of the party has prepared him to lead its efforts to rebuild and recapture power in the next general election.

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