My experience is my certificate, not English fluency – Wontumi defends NPP chairmanship bid

Aspiring National Chairman of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, has dismissed criticism about his English proficiency, insisting that leadership is about service and results rather than language fluency.

In an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show, Chairman Wontumi said he remains focused on helping the party regain power in the 2028 general elections and is not bothered by comments questioning his academic credentials or command of the English language.

“People saying I don’t speak good English doesn’t stop me. I’m unperturbed,” he stated.

According to him, his decision to contest for the NPP national chairmanship is driven by a desire to serve the party and strengthen its grassroots base rather than seek prestige or titles.

“I’m not in the national chairmanship race for an English-speaking competition. I’m in it to serve the people, and I will always speak the language the grassroots understand,” he said.

Wontumi argued that the party’s primary objective should be winning political power, not focusing solely on academic qualifications.

“I’m not here to spoil our constitution but to fulfil it and claim victory for the party. I don’t think the party is concerned about titles; rather, the party wants power,” he said.

The three-time Ashanti Regional Chairman said his experience within the party over the past two decades is his strongest qualification for the position.

“My certificate is my experience. I have been in this for 20 years. I have been the regional chairman three consecutive times. I have the party constitution at heart,” he stated.

“We had elite leaders for the 2024 elections, and we lost, so why don’t we try the grassroots as well? ” he questioned.

He pledged to work towards rebuilding the party and correcting mistakes that contributed to its electoral setback.

“I am coming to alleviate us from the pain of the election we lost. We have learned from our mistakes, and we are going to correct all of them,” he said.

The NPP national chairman hopeful further argued that his election would inspire ordinary party members by showing that commitment and hard work can lead to leadership positions regardless of educational background.

“If I am made chairman, it will debunk all the allegations that if you don’t have a certificate, you can’t rise in the ranks in the NPP. It will give everyone hope that if you work well at the party, you can be promoted to higher positions,” he stated.

Wontumi also promised to foster stronger collaboration between the party’s grassroots and its intellectual and professional wings.

“The grassroots, for the first time, will partner with academia. I am going to be a chairman for everyone—a working chairman, a grassroots chairman, and a listening chairman,” he said.

He expressed confidence that under his leadership, the NPP would become more united and better positioned to recapture power in 2028.

“We will work collectively, and the NPP is going to work again,” he added.

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