Bawumia highlights strong UK-Ghana partnership after meeting British High Commissioner

Former Vice President of Ghana and the New Patriotic Party’s 2028 presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has reaffirmed the importance of Ghana’s longstanding partnership with the United Kingdom following a meeting with the British High Commissioner to Ghana in Accra.

In a social media post on Thursday, June 11, Dr Bawumia described the engagement as productive, noting that discussions focused on the strong relationship between the two countries and opportunities for future collaboration.

He said the meeting reflected a shared commitment to advancing Ghana’s development agenda through strategic partnerships.

Dr Bawumia recalled his role as co-chair of the UK-Ghana Business Council during his tenure as Vice President, stating that the platform helped facilitate significant investments that contributed to the delivery of key infrastructure projects across the country.

According to him, the council served as an important mechanism for strengthening economic ties and promoting mutually beneficial investments.

The former Vice President also expressed appreciation to the British High Commissioner for recognising his efforts to promote issue-based politics.

Dr Bawumia said the High Commissioner commended his commitment to elevating political discourse through policy-focused discussions rather than personal attacks, a development he described as encouraging for Ghana’s democratic growth.

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