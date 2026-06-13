‘Life moves fast; make every day count’ — Prof Ofori-Dankwa advises youth

Audio By Carbonatix
A renowned Ghanaian academic based in the United States has urged young people to make deliberate choices today that will shape the legacies they leave behind tomorrow, stressing that success is built through consistent daily actions rather than isolated achievements.
Professor Joseph Ofori-Dankwa, an Endowed Professor and Professor of Management at the Scott L. Carmona College of Business, Saginaw Valley State University, delivered the advice during an interview on JoyNews’ Personality Profile programme with Emefa Akosua Adeti.
Drawing from decades of academic and professional accomplishment, the respected scholar encouraged the youth to maximise present opportunities, noting that time moves quickly and waits for no one.
“Life moves fast and therefore we should take advantage of now,” he said.
According to him, the future people aspire to achieve is largely determined by the decisions they make every day, making it important for young people to be intentional about their actions, values and aspirations.
He explained that legacies are not created overnight but are the cumulative result of daily commitments, sacrifices and purposeful choices.
“We should put in place different protocols that would eventually become whatever legacy it is that we leave because the legacies that we leave are built up by the day-to-day decisions, actions and activities that we make,” he stated.
The management professor, whose academic journey began in Ghana before taking him to the highest levels of academia in the United States, reflected on lessons he would share with his younger self if given the opportunity.
“And so if I were to advise myself, that is what I would bring into focus and then perhaps I would push even more on certain things,” he added.
Prof. Ofori-Dankwa's remarks come against the backdrop of growing discussions about youth development, leadership and career planning in Ghana, where many young people continue to navigate challenges relating to education, employment and personal growth.
Earlier in the interview, the distinguished academic paid tribute to Ghana's educational system, describing himself as a proud beneficiary of the country's schooling structure. He recounted attending Achimota School for both his primary and secondary education before pursuing a law degree at the University of Ghana.
He credited the foundation he received in Ghana for preparing him to excel internationally, saying the education he acquired locally became the driving force behind his professional achievements.
His story reflects a journey from Ghanaian classrooms to international academic prominence, serving as an inspiration to many young people seeking to make an impact in their chosen fields.
For Prof. Ofori-Dankwa, success is not merely about reaching the top but about consistently making the right decisions, embracing opportunities and remaining focused on long-term goals.
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