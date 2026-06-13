US-based Professor Joseph Ofori-Dankwa credits Ghana’s education system for his global success

Professor Joseph Ofori-Dankwa

A distinguished Ghanaian academic based in the United States has paid glowing tribute to Ghana’s education system, describing it as the bedrock upon which he built a successful international career in academia and leadership.

Professor Joseph Ofori-Dankwa, an Endowed Professor and Professor of Management at the Scott L. Carmona College of Business of Saginaw Valley State University in the United States, said the quality education he received in Ghana provided him with the knowledge, discipline and confidence that propelled him to the highest levels of his profession.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Personality Profile programme hosted by Emefa Akosua Adeti, Prof. Ofori-Dankwa said he remained deeply grateful to Ghana’s educational institutions for the role they played in shaping his life and career.

“I am a proud product of the Ghana educational system,” he said.

The renowned academic recounted his educational journey, which began at Achimota School, where he undertook both his primary and secondary education before proceeding to the University of Ghana.

He noted that the academic foundation he acquired in Ghana equipped him to excel on the global stage and compete successfully with peers from some of the world’s most prestigious institutions.

“I went to school at Achimota, both primary and secondary schools. I went to the University of Ghana and had a law degree, and I can unequivocally state that the education that I received here in Ghana has been the propellant that has enabled me to get to the heights that I’ve been,” he stated.

His comments come at a time when discussions about the quality, relevance and competitiveness of Ghana’s educational system continue to feature prominently in national discourse.

Prof. Ofori-Dankwa’s achievements underscore the enduring impact of Ghana’s educational institutions, particularly established schools such as Achimota School and the University of Ghana, which have produced generations of leaders, professionals and academics who have distinguished themselves both locally and internationally.

Over the years, Prof. Ofori-Dankwa has built an impressive career in higher education, management scholarship and academic leadership in the United States. His work has earned him recognition in the fields of business management, organisational leadership and strategic decision-making.

Despite his international accomplishments, the professor said he remains proud of his Ghanaian roots and continues to view the country’s education system as the cornerstone of his success.

His remarks serve as a powerful reminder of the transformative role education plays in national development and individual advancement, while highlighting the potential of Ghanaian institutions to nurture talent capable of excelling on the global stage.

For aspiring students, Prof. Ofori-Dankwa’s story reflects the possibilities that can emerge from determination, discipline and a strong educational foundation, regardless of where one begins.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.