Pop star Madison Beer and NFL player Justin Herbert announce engagement

American singer-songwriter Madison Beer has become engaged to Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

The couple announced their engagement on social media on Tuesday with photos of the proposal, showing Herbert down on one knee holding a ring box as Beer crouched down in front of him, beaming.

The joint post was captioned: "meet my fiancé".

The NFL player, 28, and the Grammy-nominated popstar, 27, were first publicly spotted together in August 2025.

Beer was seen frequenting Chargers games last season, and the pair have often been spotted at Dodgers and Lakers games in Los Angeles.

Herbert is due at training camp on Wednesday for the start of his seventh season with the Chargers.

The quarterback, who has not won a championship ring with the team, now returns to the field with another kind of ring.

"JH+MB 4EV," the Chargers said in a social media post congratulating the couple, while the NFL wrote on X: "Congrats to Justin Herbert and Madison Beer on their engagement."

The two-time Grammy-nominated singer shot to fame when Justin Bieber tweeted a video of her covering Etta James' hit At Last in 2012 when she was 13.

Beer released her debut single the following year, along with a video that Bieber appeared in.

Herbert also appeared in Beer's music video for her single "lovergirl" earlier this year. In the video, the couple can be seen embracing and walking along the sand on a beach.

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