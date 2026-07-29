International | Music

Pop star Madison Beer and NFL player Justin Herbert announce engagement

Source: BBC  
  29 July 2026 12:36am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

American singer-songwriter Madison Beer has become engaged to Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

The couple announced their engagement on social media on Tuesday with photos of the proposal, showing Herbert down on one knee holding a ring box as Beer crouched down in front of him, beaming.

The joint post was captioned: "meet my fiancé".

The NFL player, 28, and the Grammy-nominated popstar, 27, were first publicly spotted together in August 2025.

Beer was seen frequenting Chargers games last season, and the pair have often been spotted at Dodgers and Lakers games in Los Angeles.

Herbert is due at training camp on Wednesday for the start of his seventh season with the Chargers.

The quarterback, who has not won a championship ring with the team, now returns to the field with another kind of ring.

"JH+MB 4EV," the Chargers said in a social media post congratulating the couple, while the NFL wrote on X: "Congrats to Justin Herbert and Madison Beer on their engagement."

The two-time Grammy-nominated singer shot to fame when Justin Bieber tweeted a video of her covering Etta James' hit At Last in 2012 when she was 13.

Beer released her debut single the following year, along with a video that Bieber appeared in.

Herbert also appeared in Beer's music video for her single "lovergirl" earlier this year. In the video, the couple can be seen embracing and walking along the sand on a beach.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group