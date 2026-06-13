Morning Glory Montessori Child Development Centre launches 30th anniversary celebration with year-long programme

Morning Glory Montessori Child Development Centre (MGMCDC) has officially launched its 30th anniversary celebrations, unveiling a year-long programme of activities designed to celebrate educational impact, strengthen community engagement, and shape the future of learning.

The launch took place on Thursday, June 11, 2026, at the school’s Nursery Campus in Accra, bringing together education stakeholders, alumni, parents, staff, learners, and friends of the institution.

The anniversary is being observed under the theme: “30 Years of Nurturing Excellence.”

Founded in 1996, Morning Glory MCDC has grown into one of the area’s respected educational institutions, providing holistic, child-centred education and nurturing generations of learners who now contribute meaningfully to society in diverse fields.

Speaking at the launch, the Chief Executive Officer of MGMCDC, Mrs Ewurabena Neequaye, described the milestone as an opportunity to celebrate the people and values that have shaped the institution over the past three decades.

“Morning Glory’s story is one of resilience, growth, and continuous transformation. Through changing educational landscapes and evolving expectations, the school has remained steadfast in its commitment to providing quality education and developing children holistically,” she said.

She paid tribute to the school’s founder, Mrs. Gloria Ewuresi Arthur, as well as past and present staff, parents, learners, and alumni whose contributions have shaped the institution’s journey.

The launch featured goodwill messages from members of the school’s Advisory Board, alumni representatives spanning multiple graduating classes, and current learners, highlighting the school’s enduring impact across generations.

The Special Guest of Honour, Mrs. Theresa Tetteh, Municipal Director of Education for Ledzokuku, commended the school for its contribution to educational development and early childhood learning over the past 30 years.

“Thirty years of shaping young minds is not just a milestone; it is a legacy. Three solid decades of impact,” she noted.

Mrs. Tetteh emphasised the importance of quality early childhood education, describing it as the foundation upon which lifelong learning is built. She challenged the school to continue investing in teacher development, parental engagement, and educational innovation while remaining true to the values that have defined its success.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, MGMCDC has unveiled an ambitious programme of 30 activities to commemorate 30 years of impact, running from June 2026 to July 2027.

The programme includes an educational symposium, leadership conversations, alumni engagement initiatives, learner showcases, health and wellness activities, and the launch of MG Live, a virtual conversation series exploring education, leadership, innovation, and the Morning Glory story.

The school is also using the anniversary year to deepen partnerships with individuals, organisations, and institutions that share its commitment to education and youth development.

MGMCDC has extended an invitation to alumni, parents, corporate organisations, and friends of the school to support anniversary activities and contribute towards legacy initiatives, including scholarship and learner development programmes.

Morning Glory MCDC is a Grade “A” accredited school recognised by the Ghana Education Service (GES), offering a full educational journey from Crèche to Junior High. It offers the GES curriculum and the Cambridge curriculum alongside the Montessori approach.

As the institution celebrates this significant milestone, it remains committed to its vision of nurturing excellence and developing learners who are equipped to thrive in an ever-changing world.

For 30 years, Morning Glory MCDC has lived by its motto: “Where Children Matter.”

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.