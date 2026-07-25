Football

Ghanaian youngster Isaac Assibu signs new Malmo deal, earns first-team promotion

Source: Joseph Ayinga-Walter  
  25 July 2026 1:01am
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Ghanaian youngster Isaac Assibu has been rewarded for his impressive development at Swedish champions Malmö FF after signing a long-term contract extension and earning a permanent promotion to the club's first team.

The 18-year-old winger has committed his future to the Allsvenskan giants until 2030, capping a remarkable rise since joining the club from the West Africa Football Academy (WAFA) in 2025.

Assibu initially featured for Malmö's U19 side, where he quickly established himself as one of the team's standout performers. Before the mid-season break, he scored three goals in six U19 Allsvenskan appearances, form that convinced the club's technical staff to accelerate his development.

His performances earned him regular training opportunities with the senior side before he was included in the matchday squad for Malmö's league clash against IFK Göteborg.

The teenager later made his Allsvenskan debut as a second-half substitute against Kalmar FF, marking another important milestone in his burgeoning career.

Comfortable on either flank, Assibu has impressed with his explosive pace, close control and ability to beat defenders in one-on-one situations, qualities that have made him one of the club's brightest young prospects.

Malmö sporting director Philip Berglund believes the Ghanaian has earned his promotion through his performances and attitude.

"Isaac has shown an X-factor and a mentality in training that we have all been impressed with. It will be exciting to continue to follow Isaac's development as he is now permanently promoted to our men's team from P19. We are very happy to sign a contract with him beyond 2030," Berglund said.

Assibu expressed his delight after extending his stay with the Swedish champions.

"I am very happy to extend my contract. I feel good in Malmö, it is a nice place and I am getting into it more and more. It has been a very good experience to train with the first team every day and it has made me develop," he said.

The Ghanaian also reflected on his top-flight debut and his ambitions for the future.

"It was fantastic to make my debut in the Allsvenskan. I just want to continue developing as a player and in the future I hope I can help the team win more titles."

The contract extension and first-team promotion underline Malmö's confidence in the teenager's potential and represent another significant milestone for one of Ghana's most exciting young talents abroad.

Assibu's rise also continues the growing influence of Ghanaian players in Scandinavian football, with the winger hoping to follow in the footsteps of several compatriots who have used Sweden as a platform to establish themselves at the highest level.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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