Akatsi South manages 608 hypertension cases amid rising NCD burden

The Akatsi South Municipality is currently managing 608 hypertension cases as non-communicable diseases continue to constitute a significant health burden in the area.

The cases formed part of several non-communicable diseases being managed by health facilities, including 255 kidney-related diseases, 235 diabetes cases, 96 stroke cases and 66 liver disease cases.

Mrs. Justine Sefakor Alornyo, the Municipal Director of Health Services, said the directorate had intensified efforts to detect hypertension early through a mass screening campaign.

She said the campaign had yielded substantial case detection and onward referral, strengthening early identification of a condition that often remained undiagnosed until complications developed.

Mrs. Alornyo said on the strength of the mass screening and other performance indicators, Akatsi South was ranked fourth among 18 districts in the Volta Region.

She said the Directorate would sustain and expand hypertension screening during the second half of 2026, with particular attention to ensuring that referred clients were successfully linked to care and retained on treatment.

Mrs. Alornyo said the focus on non-communicable diseases formed part of the Municipality’s broader effort to improve access to quality healthcare through its 40 health facilities.

The network comprises two hospitals, six health centres, 29 Community-based Health Planning and Services compounds and three clinics serving communities across the municipality.

Mrs. Alornyo urged residents to take advantage of screening opportunities and seek early care, while calling for continued collaboration among health facilities, communities and stakeholders.

She said maintaining regular screening, treatment adherence and follow-up would be critical to reducing complications associated with hypertension and other non-communicable diseases.

The indicators were released during the Directorate’s Half-Year Health Performance Review on Wednesday.

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