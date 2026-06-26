Uncontrolled hypertension can lead to erectile dysfunction —Urologist

A urologist at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, Dr Yaw Amoah, has explained that uncontrolled hypertension, commonly known as high blood pressure, can contribute to Erectile Dysfunction (ED), a condition that affects a man's ability to achieve or maintain an erection.

In an interview with The Mirror in Accra last Thursday, he said hypertension could gradually damage and narrow blood vessels throughout the body, including those that supply blood to the penis.

He said that since an erection depends on adequate blood flow, any restriction in circulation could lead to erectile dysfunction.

Antihypertensive medications and ED

Dr Amoah, who has a special interest in fertility, reconstructive surgery, microsurgical techniques, and micromanipulations, noted that while some antihypertensive medications have been associated with ED in certain individuals, not all blood pressure medications have this effect.

He explained that medications that may cause erectile dysfunction are still prescribed because they do not affect every patient in the same way.

In cases where a patient experiences the side effect, he said doctors can review the treatment plan and switch to a suitable alternative.

Describing hypertension as a "silent killer," he warned that leaving the condition uncontrolled poses a greater risk to sexual health than the medications used to treat it.

"A well-controlled blood pressure helps prevent erectile dysfunction, while uncontrolled hypertension can cause erectile dysfunction," Dr. Amoah said.

Fear of ED leads to death

When this reporter reached out to a popular men's health advocate, he said he was always cautious when discussing hypertension and its effects on men's sexual health because some men abandon their medication once they hear it could lead to ED.

The advocate, who preferred to speak on condition of anonymity, said he knew of several men, particularly older men, who stopped taking their medication and later died from complications related to high blood pressure.

"Some of them, no matter how much you explain that there are alternative medications that can support their erections or that not all antihypertensive drugs cause ED in every patient, simply won't listen.

They stop attending the clinic even for follow-up appointments, and, before you know it, you are seeing their funeral posters."

"Others resort to all kinds of concoctions believed to control blood pressure without side effects and end up developing other complications," he explained.

ED or high blood pressure?

This reporter spoke to three men to find out whether they would continue taking medication for high blood pressure if they knew it could lead to erectile dysfunction.

Out of the three, two said they could not imagine living with ED and would rather focus on lifestyle changes to normalise their blood pressure than take medication with such side effects.

"Honestly, right now, from the safe comfort of not actually dying, I feel sex is more important. Perhaps death is just a concept to me because I haven't had it staring me in the face yet.

So, from where I'm sitting today, losing my ability to have sex feels like the bigger tragedy," said 36-year-old Kwame Peprah.

"However, if you ask me again when my heart is actually acting up and I'm staring death in the face, I'm sure the conversation about life and death will take a different twist. But until that terrifying day comes, I'm prioritising sex over survival".

Another man in his 30s, Selorm Tsuvi, a banker, said he had also heard stories from other men about losing their ability to achieve erections after taking certain blood pressure medications, making him wary whenever the subject came up.

"Madam, I don't joke with my exercise, ooh. I'm doing all I can so I don't have to depend on these medications in the future," he said with a laugh.

The eldest among the three, a 68-year-old retiree, however, said he had been on medication to control his blood pressure for more than a decade.

He explained that he initially noticed changes in his erections, but after his medication was changed, the condition improved.

"It is not like it used to be when I was younger. Of course, aging also comes with some of these challenges. But I don't ever think I would choose having an erection over controlling high blood pressure, which could eventually kill me," he said.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.