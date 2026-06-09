Eating beetroots could prevent hypertension

As global and local cases of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) continue to rise, pioneering healthcare professionals are shifting the spotlight toward powerful, local, and accessible dietary interventions.

Leading this advocacy is renowned registered dietitian and clinical nutritionist Prince Ishmael Dimah, who highlights a simple yet highly effective functional food capable of transforming cardiovascular health: the humble beetroot.

In an online educational address, Mr. Dimah emphasised that incorporating this vibrant root vegetable into daily meal planning can have profound therapeutic effects on the circulatory system.

"Eating beetroots either as juices or in dressed salads could reduce high blood pressure, lower cholesterol, and improve cardiovascular health," stated Prince Ishmael Dimah.

The Science Behind the Root

According to Mr. Dimah, the protective benefits of beetroot are deeply rooted in its distinctive nutritional profile and chemical composition.

"For example, eating 100g daily contributes to essential vitamin and mineral levels that can mitigate cardiovascular accidents, hypertension, etc., because this vegetable produces high levels of nitric oxide, which dilates blood vessels for the movement of oxygen and other nutrients," Mr. Dimah explained.

When consumed, the inorganic nitrates naturally present in beetroot undergo a chemical reduction in the body, converting to nitric oxide (NO). This molecule acts as a potent vasodilator, relaxing the inner muscles of the blood vessels, causing them to widen.

This mechanism effectively reduces systemic vascular resistance, lowers blood pressure, and ensures optimal delivery of oxygenated blood and vital nutrients throughout the body—ultimately lowering the risk of strokes and heart attacks.

How to Incorporate Beetroot into Your Diet

To reap these clinical benefits, Mr. Dimah recommends a daily intake of approximately 100 grams. This can be seamlessly integrated into your lifestyle through:

Fresh Juices: Cold-pressed beetroot juice (ideally blended with a touch of local citrus to enhance nutrient stability).

Dressed Salads: Raw, grated, or lightly steamed beetroot sliced into fresh vegetable salads.

By prioritising evidence-based nutrition and accessible dietary choices, public health advocates like Mr. Dimah are empowering individuals to take control of their cardiovascular wellness one meal at a time.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.