Service Excellence Foundation-Ghana launches Sunday Pulse Wellness Series

A growing call for healthier workplaces is gaining momentum following a high-level webinar hosted by the Alliance for Tourism, Health and Wellness Professionals Network, in partnership with the Service Excellence Foundation-Ghana.

The event, held on April 12, 2026, marked the launch of the maiden Sunday Pulse and Wellness Calabash Hangout Series.

It focused on the theme “Understanding the Risk Factors and Managing Hypertension in Today’s Workforce”, a condition widely known as the “silent killer”, and its escalating impact on workforce health, productivity and overall well-being.

The presentation was delivered by Dr Wilhelmina Ennin, a Physician Specialist and Cardio FIT practitioner at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, with over a decade of clinical experience.

Convener of the initiative, Mr Caleb Kofie, Executive Director of Service Excellence Foundation-Ghana, described the platform as a timely intervention aimed at bridging the gap between health awareness and practical action among professionals.

“People are working harder than ever, but their health is paying the price,” he said. “We created this platform to spark real conversations that lead to lifestyle change, especially in high-pressure work environments.”

He explained that the “Calabash Hangout” concept draws inspiration from African traditions, symbolising unity, shared wisdom and community dialogue, while being adapted for modern engagement. It offers a model for addressing workplace health challenges by blending cultural symbolism with expert-led discussions, creating an inclusive space where complex health issues are demystified and made actionable.

The webinar brought together participants from across Ghana and other African countries, spanning sectors such as healthcare, tourism, corporate services and the public sector. Discussions highlighted a concerning trend, with many professionals unaware of their health status, particularly their blood pressure levels.

“Hypertension often shows no warning signs until it becomes severe,” Mr Kofie noted. “What we found is that even well-informed professionals are not taking routine health checks seriously.”

Experts at the session emphasised early detection, lifestyle discipline and the need for organisations to take a more active role in employee wellness. Participants were encouraged to adopt consistent habits including regular screenings, improved nutrition and stress management.

Mr Kofie stressed that workplace wellness is no longer optional but essential to productivity and service excellence.

“A healthy workforce is a productive workforce. If we want to deliver quality service across sectors, we must first invest in the well-being of our people,” he said.

Beyond awareness, the initiative is positioning itself as a catalyst for systemic change. The Alliance plans to expand the series into on-the-ground activations, including corporate wellness programmes, health screenings and community outreach campaigns. These will feature the Monthly Calabash Health Walk, the Health and Business Connect Hub, and its signature Wellness Travel Retreat, alongside other high-impact initiatives designed to advance holistic well-being and foster professional engagement.

There are also plans to drive policy advocacy aimed at embedding workplace wellness into national development priorities.

“We are looking at long-term impact, shifting culture, influencing policy and ensuring preventive health becomes part of everyday work life,” Mr Kofie added.

Future editions of the series will address key areas including mental health, nutrition and physical activity, reflecting a holistic approach to workforce well-being.

As conversations around health and productivity evolve, the message from the Calabash platform is clear: prevention is no longer a personal choice alone, it is a shared responsibility.

Mr Kofie’s final call was direct: “Know your numbers. Check your blood pressure regularly. Small, consistent actions can save lives.”

The initiative marks a significant step towards redefining how health is prioritised within Ghana’s professional and business landscape, placing wellness at the heart of national productivity and growth.

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