Health expert urges enough sleep, rest to control hypertension

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A Sunyani-based medical practitioner, Dr. Godfred Owusu Ansah, has urged Ghanaians to ensure adequate rest and quality sleep in order to help curb the growing cases of hypertension in the country.
According to him, hypertension has become a major public health concern, with worrying figures being recorded at various health facilities.
He told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of a forum held at Fiapre in the Sunyani West Municipality, organised by the Living Grace Ministries International, that stress management through sufficient sleep and rest is key to reducing the risk of the condition.
“We have to manage stress through enough sleep and rest, and also reduce the risk as well,” he said.
Dr Owusu Ansah explained that inadequate sleep is directly linked to stress and hypertension and therefore encouraged the public to adopt a balanced lifestyle that prioritises rest.
He further advised that in order to effectively manage hypertension, individuals must consume a balanced diet, including fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins, while limiting the intake of sugar and salt. He also encouraged regular exercise to promote physical activity and help lower blood pressure.
He also urged the public to incorporate annual medical check-ups into their routines, stressing the importance of monitoring blood circulation and blood pressure.
“Routine medical check-ups are necessary,” he stated, adding that regular voluntary health screenings can help detect underlying conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, infections, and related health challenges.
Dr Owusu Ansah noted that individuals who are conscious of their health status are better able to take control of their well-being, make informed decisions, and improve their overall quality of life.
He emphasised the importance of preventive healthcare, urging the public to prioritise their health by seeking early medical attention before symptoms worsen their overall well-being.
Dr. Owusu Ansah highlighted the importance of preventive healthcare and urged the public to prioritize their health by seeking early medical attention before symptoms worsen.
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