Adaklu-Helekpe residents gripped by fear following mountain mudslide

A mudslide carrying heavy rocks from the 600-metre Adaklu Mountain buried at least five houses and nine vehicles at the foot of the mountain at Adaklu-Helekpe in the Volta Region on Wednesday, May 20, 2026.

Two people, a man and a woman, who were buried in the debris, were rescued by local townsmen just as personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) arrived at the scene.

This happened soon after 6 pm during a downpour.

About 50 goats and other livestock perished in the incident, which has thrown the community into a state of fear and anxiety.

The displaced are now perched with relatives and sympathizers.

The Volta Regional Commander of the GNFS, Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO) Joseph Tetteh Freeman, later told the Graphic that no one died in the mudslide.

He said the injured individuals were rushed to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the GNFS regional commander ordered people living close to the scene to evacuate immediately and keep off the scene for at least one week.

“This is because we need to bring in geological engineers to assess the situation,” he explained.

The commander said the mud covered at least acres, and advised residents of the community against going to the farm in the interim.

ACFO Freeman commended the local townsmen for taking up the responsibility to rescue the two people who were trapped in the debris.

“We will continue to visit Adaklu-Helekpe until we are sure the place is safe,” he affirmed.

A team from the National Disaster Management Organisation turned up at the scene at the time of filing this report.

In 2017, the massive rocks on the Adaklu Mountain exploded violently and sent massive debris down to the community, compelling panicky residents to flee.

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