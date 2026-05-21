FTF Impact Summit calls for stronger youth collaboration to drive Ghana’s development

Young people working in Ghana’s social impact space have been urged to build stronger partnerships and collaborative networks to help drive national development and create lasting change.

The call was made by lawyer and President of For The Future Organisation, Kezia Asiedua Sanie, during the maiden edition of the FTF Impact Summit – Changemakers Dialogues held at the Embassy of Switzerland in Ghana in Accra last week.

Addressing more than 200 participants, Ms Sanie said Ghana’s development challenges cannot be solved by individuals or institutions working alone.

“No individual, no organisation, and no sector can achieve transformational change in isolation,” she stated.

“Real impact is born at the intersection of collaboration, shared learning, and mutual accountability,” she added.

The summit brought together policymakers, entrepreneurs, diplomats, development practitioners, and youth leaders to discuss leadership, innovation, and social impact.

According to Ms Sanie, the FTF organisation is moving beyond the traditional NGO structure to become a broader movement focused on empowering young people to create change in their communities.

She stressed that young people must be supported with the right opportunities, mentorship, and systems if they are to contribute meaningfully to national development.

The event highlighted what organisers described as a growing shift within Ghana’s youth-led civil society space towards stronger institutions, policy engagement, and measurable impact.

Discussions at the summit focused on governance, technology, climate sustainability, social innovation, gender inclusion, and compliance within the non-profit sector.

The summit received support from the Swiss Embassy in Ghana, with Swiss Ambassador Simone Giger emphasising the importance of investing in youth leadership and resilient civic institutions.

The presence of George Opare Addo, Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment, also reflected growing recognition by the government of the role civil society organisations can play in job creation and national development.

One of the key sessions focused on governance and regulatory compliance for non-profit organisations.

Officials from the Office of the Registrar of Companies and the Non-Profit Organisation Secretariat guided participants through legal and operational requirements needed to build credible and sustainable organisations.

For many young entrepreneurs and NGO founders, the session offered practical lessons on attracting funding and building public trust.

A cross-generational panel discussion also featured prominent figures, including Sangu Delle, Daniel Dotse, Yawa Hansen-Quao, and Penelope Thompson.

The conversation explored leadership, accountability, entrepreneurship, and innovation within Ghana’s changing economic and social environment.

Participants were encouraged to think beyond traditional career paths and focus on building institutions capable of shaping communities, businesses, and public policy.

Another major feature of the summit was the “Impact Circles”, which grouped participants into sector-based discussions covering education, health, climate, technology, governance, disability inclusion, media, and women’s empowerment.

Organisers said the sessions helped young professionals and innovators exchange ideas and form practical collaborations.

The summit ended with remarks from lawyer and business executive Femi Asante, who encouraged young leaders to see entrepreneurship as a collective effort.

“Entrepreneurship is fundamentally a team sport,” she said, urging participants to invest in partnerships and collaborative ecosystems.

Analysts say initiatives such as the FTF Impact Summit could help tackle youth unemployment, encourage entrepreneurship, and strengthen civic participation among young people.

By connecting emerging leaders with policymakers, investors, and development partners, such platforms are expected to support innovation, social enterprise growth, and long-term economic resilience.

Founded in 2016, FTF is a youth-led non-profit organisation focused on supporting underprivileged children and communities through education, mentorship, and development opportunities in Ghana, Nigeria, and beyond.

The FTF Impact Summit – Changemakers Dialogues formed part of the organisation’s 10th anniversary celebrations under the theme: “Bridging Leaders and Changemakers for Social Impact.”

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