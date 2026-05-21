BoG pushes for connected African financial markets to unlock growth

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama, has called for stronger integration of African financial and capital markets, warning that economies that fail to connect their financial systems risk falling behind in the next phase of global growth.

Speaking at the opening of the ACI Financial Markets Association World Congress 2026 in Accra, Dr. Asiama said the future of financial markets will be defined not just by domestic reforms but by how effectively countries create seamless cross-border financial systems.

He argued that capital is increasingly global while regulatory and payment systems remain fragmented, limiting opportunities for businesses and investors across the continent.

“Markets that are not connected will not compete,” the Governor stated.

According to him, Ghana is working with regional partners to support harmonised payment rails, fintech licence passporting and a broader vision of an integrated African financial market. He said financial institutions should be able to operate more efficiently across jurisdictions without duplicating compliance systems.

Dr. Asiama said the goal is to build a system where financial transactions across African countries become faster, cheaper and more seamless.

“A payment initiated in Accra should clear in Abidjan or Lagos as easily as it clears in Kumasi,” he said.

The Governor maintained that regional integration is no longer an aspiration but an economic necessity if African markets are to remain competitive and attract investment in a rapidly changing financial environment.

He added that Ghana intends to be among the countries helping to shape this transformation and contribute to the development of the continent’s next generation financial market architecture.

“A growing number of emerging economies, Ghana among them, are no longer countries to which financial market policy happens. We are countries in which financial market policy is being designed,” Dr. Asiama added.The Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama, has called for stronger integration of African financial and capital markets, warning that economies that fail to connect their financial systems risk falling behind in the next phase of global growth.

Speaking at the opening of the ACI Financial Markets Association World Congress 2026 in Accra, Dr. Asiama said the future of financial markets will be defined not just by domestic reforms but by how effectively countries create seamless cross-border financial systems.

He argued that capital is increasingly global while regulatory and payment systems remain fragmented, limiting opportunities for businesses and investors across the continent.

“Markets that are not connected will not compete,” the Governor stated.

According to him, Ghana is working with regional partners to support harmonised payment rails, fintech licence passporting and a broader vision of an integrated African financial market. He said financial institutions should be able to operate more efficiently across jurisdictions without duplicating compliance systems.

Dr. Asiama said the goal is to build a system where financial transactions across African countries become faster, cheaper and more seamless.

“A payment initiated in Accra should clear in Abidjan or Lagos as easily as it clears in Kumasi,” he said.

The Governor maintained that regional integration is no longer an aspiration but an economic necessity if African markets are to remain competitive and attract investment in a rapidly changing financial environment.

He added that Ghana intends to be among the countries helping to shape this transformation and contribute to the development of the continent’s next generation financial market architecture.

“A growing number of emerging economies, Ghana among them, are no longer countries to which financial market policy happens. We are countries in which financial market policy is being designed,” Dr. Asiama added.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.