Traders lament slow pace of Krofrom Market reconstruction after recent project resumption

The construction works at the long-abandoned Krofrom Market project in Kumasi have been described as slow, as traders anticipate the December 2026 completion deadline announced by the government.

The market structure has currently been fenced and gated with security presence, yet no active construction work is ongoing.

The prolonged neglect of the market has forced many traders, particularly women, to continue operating under unsafe wooden structures, exposing them to danger, especially during heavy rains and other harsh weather conditions.

Some traders who spoke to Adom News reporter Kwadwo Obeng Mireku expressed disappointment over the continued abandonment of the project, describing the situation as inhumane.

According to them, politicians have repeatedly made promises to complete the market, but nothing substantial has been done over the years.

“No one cares about us. Our situation here is very sad and inhumane, especially when it rains. A market facility has been abandoned for almost two decades without completion,” a trader lamented.

The traders further claimed that the current administration, including the President and Vice President, visited the area and promised to ensure the completion of the project, yet construction work has still not resumed.

Checks by Adom News revealed that no construction activity is currently taking place at the facility. The site remains locked and fenced, with three caterpillar machines parked inside the market.

Further investigations also revealed that parts of the abandoned facility have become a hideout for suspected miscreants, while others reportedly use the structure as a place of shelter.

During a visit to the site, Adom News observed some workers in branded Atachy Construction apparel at the premises, although no active work was ongoing.

Residents in the area have therefore appealed to the government and the President to consider handing over the project to a private investor for completion to help improve trading activities and economic growth in the community.

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