National

AMA gives Lapaz traders a seven-day deadline to quit roadsides

Source: myjoyonline.com  
  8 May 2026 5:19am
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The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has issued a final warning to traders operating along the streets and pavements at Lapaz, directing them to vacate the area within seven days or face enforcement action.

The directive was announced during a joint inspection exercise on Thursday, May 7, led by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Ocloo, alongside the Mayor of Accra, Michael Nii Kpakpo Allotey, the Municipal Chief Executive for Okaikwei North, Christian Tetteh Badger, and other city officials as part of renewed efforts to decongest the busy commercial area.

Authorities said traders who fail to comply with the directive after the expiration of the ultimatum would be sanctioned.

As an interim measure, some traders affected by the exercise are being relocated to nearby markets, including Achimota, Kisseman and Abeka, while discussions continue on more permanent arrangements.

Speaking during the exercise, Christian Tetteh Badger explained that the operation forms part of broader measures to restore order, improve traffic flow and ensure safer movement for both pedestrians and motorists within the enclave.

He noted that consultations had already been held with market leaders and other stakeholders to facilitate a fair allocation of available trading spaces.

According to him, enforcement teams and technical officers have been adequately prepared to carry out the exercise without interruption.

He added that the Information Services Department had earlier toured the area to announce the ultimatum and notify traders that roadside trading and selling on zebra crossings would no longer be tolerated after the deadline.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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