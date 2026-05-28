Asanko Scholarship Programme supports 31 students in the Amansie West and South districts



Thirty-one students from communities within the Amansie West and Amansie South districts are benefiting from the Asanko Scholarship Programme aimed at supporting tertiary education among young people in mining host communities.

The initiative, currently in its second year, is supporting students enrolled in various tertiary institutions across the country through financial assistance covering tuition, accommodation, and other approved academic expenses.

This year, 15 newly selected students joined the programme, while 16 beneficiaries from the first cohort continue to receive support as they pursue their studies.

Each beneficiary is entitled to scholarship support of up to GH₵10,000.

The programme forms part of Asanko Gold Ghana’s five-year Social and Economic Development Plan focused on education and long-term community development.

For many beneficiaries, the scholarship has become a lifeline in the face of financial hardship.

One of the beneficiaries, Millicent Frimpong from Manso Fahiakobo, who is pursuing a Doctor of Pharmacy degree at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, said financial difficulties nearly disrupted her educational journey.

“I had to work after school to gather some money for my tuition because it was huge. My parents tried their best to get money for me. It was a tough one,” she said.

According to her family, it took two years after senior high school before she could enter university because of financial constraints.

Her sister, Felicity Frimpong, said the family had to rely on loans to support her first year in school.

Speaking on behalf of the General Manager of the mine, Social Responsibility Manager, Isaac Kwakye, said the scholarship programme is intended to remove financial barriers facing brilliant but needy students.

“Through this initiative, we hope to ease the financial burden that can sometimes stand in the way of talented and hardworking young people pursuing tertiary education,” he stated.

Beneficiaries are selected through a collaborative process involving District Education Directorates, traditional leaders, District Assemblies, and the company to ensure fairness and representation across the host communities.

The District Chief Executive for Amansie West, Prince Manu Morrison, also encouraged students to remain committed to education, describing it as a key driver of opportunity and community development.

Organisers say the programme continues to provide opportunities for students while supporting long-term educational advancement within mining communities.

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