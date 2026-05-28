FDI inflows hit US$2.61bn in 2025 – GIPC

The Chief Executive for Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) Simon Madjie has announced that provisional figures indicate that Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into Ghana reached US$2.61 billion in value in 2025.

This is more than the US$652 million recorded in 2024.

Mr. Madjie said the development shows renewed investor interest in the economy, following significant improvements in macro-economic indicators such as inflation, interest rates, and the exchange rate.

He added that the situation also gives a positive signal that investors are receiving the call that Ghana is opened for business as mentioned by the President John Mahama.

Mr. Madjie disclosed this at a retreat by the Board of GIPC to review strategies for the year.

According to him, the Ghana Free Zones Authority, recorded the highest new projects of US$1.437 billion from 180 projects.

“I'm sure in a month or two, we'll release the full report on the FDI inflows which shows some good results for 2025. But so far, we've seen in excess of US$2.6 billion FDI coming during the year 2025 and so that is an indication that indeed something is happening in the country”, he said.

“Throughout the year, we have also seen many of the companies that have made announcements of entering and expanding their operations. I believe, as we said, the announcements by businesses to invest well over US$5 billion over the next couple of years in our country is also known to all of you” he added.

Mr. Madjie cited for example that there are investors seeking to invest in Artificial Intelligence in Ghana.

“We've heard the Jubilee Partners in the oil and gas sector. We've heard of the AI and digital space. So this is an indication that, yes, the country is opened. There are a lot also coming to the manufacturing sector in the coming month” he said.

Breakdown

The US$2.6 billion FDI is made up of about 253 new projects and existing companies verified across the GIPC platforms, the Petroleum Commission and the Ghana Freezones Authority.

For the period, GIPC registered 180 new investment projects

The Petroleum Commission had existing upstream companies of 18, injecting more investments whilst the Ghana Freezones Authority registered new capital investments.

China continue to top the number of projects for the period followed by India. However, Cayman Island tops in FDI value followed by China.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Tags:

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.