Weija Dam spillage submerges Tetegu, Sampah Valley, and Choice communities

Tetegu flooding. PHOTOS BY DAILY GRAPHIC/ DOUGLAS ANANE FRIMPONG

Residents of Tetegu, Sampah Valley, Choice and other downstream communities around the Weija enclave have been affected by flooding following the opening of the spill gates of the Weija Dam by the Ghana Water Limited (GWL).

Several homes, roads and low-lying areas in the affected communities are submerged after excess water was released from the dam as part of measures to protect the facility from structural damage.

Some residents were seen salvaging household items, while others moved belongings to safer locations as water levels continued to rise in parts of the affected areas.

The development follows an official announcement by the management of Ghana Water Limited that the water level in the dam had risen above the maximum operating level of 48 feet, necessitating the controlled spilling of excess water.

In a statement, GWL explained that all spill gates of the dam had been opened to reduce pressure on the facility and ensure its structural integrity and safety.

“The water level in the dam has currently risen above the maximum operating level of 48 feet. Consequently, all spill gates of the dam are being opened to allow for the controlled spillage of excess water in order to safeguard the structural integrity and safety of the dam,” the statement said.

The company indicated that controlled spilling of the Weija Dam is a routine exercise undertaken during the rainy season whenever water levels exceed 45 feet.

According to GWL, the measure is necessary to prevent undue pressure on the dam and avert any potential disaster.

The statement further revealed that the Ghana Meteorological Agency had forecast additional torrential rains upstream, a situation expected to increase inflows into the dam.

As a result, the spilling exercise is expected to continue until water levels reduce to a safe operating level.

“This process may continue for some months depending on rainfall patterns and inflow volumes,” the statement added.

GWL, therefore, urged residents living downstream of the dam to evacuate from vulnerable areas immediately in order to protect lives and property.

The company also disclosed that the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and various district assemblies had begun preparations to remove structures and obstructions that impede the free flow of water into the sea.

It appealed to the relevant authorities to expedite those measures to minimise flooding risks in affected communities.

Residents in the flood-prone areas have meanwhile appealed for urgent support, expressing fears that continued rainfall could worsen the situation in the coming days.

Some affected persons called for temporary shelter, relief items and drainage improvement works to help reduce the perennial flooding challenges associated with the annual spillage of the dam.

GWL assured the public of its commitment to safeguarding the dam infrastructure while prioritising public safety and urged residents to cooperate fully with emergency directives issued by state agencies.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.