Toyota Ghana launches new RAV4 Hybrid with self-charging technology

Toyota Ghana has launched the new Toyota RAV4 Hybrid onto the Ghanaian market as part of efforts to promote fuel-efficient and environmentally sustainable mobility solutions.

The vehicle was unveiled by Toyota Tsusho Manufacturing Ghana Company Limited as the company seeks to expand the adoption of hybrid technology in Ghana amid growing concerns about fuel costs and environmental sustainability.

According to the company, the upgraded SUV combines improved fuel efficiency, lower running costs, and enhanced driving support systems while being adapted to local driving conditions.

The new RAV4 Hybrid uses Toyota’s self-charging hybrid technology, which combines a petrol engine with an electric motor to optimise performance and energy efficiency.

Unlike fully electric vehicles, the hybrid system does not require external charging. Instead, energy is automatically generated and stored through engine operation and regenerative braking technology.

Managing Director of Toyota Ghana, Takeshi Watanabe, said the launch reflects the company’s broader commitment to the future of low-emission mobility.

“The RAV4 is one of the best-selling and most accepted Toyota models globally. We have sold more than 15 million units worldwide, and that shows the trust customers have in the vehicle. Ghana is absolutely no exception,” he said.

He noted that Toyota sold about 4.4 million hybrid vehicles globally in 2025, adding that increasing awareness about fuel efficiency and environmental protection is expected to drive hybrid adoption in Ghana.

Head of Sales Operations at Toyota Ghana, Andrew Lamptey, described the new model as a practical solution suited to Ghana’s road conditions.

He explained that the vehicle is designed to handle rough and uneven terrain while delivering improved performance in urban traffic conditions.

“When you are braking or decelerating, the system converts that energy into power stored in the battery. In a normal vehicle, that energy would be wasted,” he explained.

Toyota Ghana also announced additional customer benefits including a 20,000-kilometre free service package, a five-year warranty, and access to the MyToyota Connect digital platform for vehicle tracking and diagnostics.

The company says the launch is expected to strengthen its position in Ghana’s automotive market while supporting the transition toward cleaner and more efficient mobility solutions.

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