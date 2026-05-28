Toyota sales drop for third month on declines in China, Middle East

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Toyota Motor on Thursday said global vehicle sales fell for a third consecutive month in April, hit by sharp declines in China and the Middle East.
- Global sales dropped 3.1% from a year earlier to 849,306 vehicles. Overseas sales slumped 7.5%, while those in Japan rose 24.2%, as sales rebounded after earlier purchase delays ahead of an environmental tax change.
- By region, sales in the Middle East plunged 33.7% to just over 31,000 vehicles and fell 25.4% in China amid tough market conditions. In the U.S., Toyota's biggest market, they slipped 4.6%.
- Global production rose 2.0% in April from a year earlier, as a 12.9% rise in Asia helped offset declines in the U.S. and Japan.
- Toyota's figures include its luxury Lexus brand.
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