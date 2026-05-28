International

Toyota sales drop for third month on declines in China, Middle East

Source: Reuters  
  28 May 2026 6:20am
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Toyota Motor on Thursday said global vehicle sales fell for a third consecutive month in April, hit by sharp declines in China and the Middle East.

  • Global sales dropped ​3.1% from a year earlier to ⁠849,306 vehicles. Overseas sales slumped 7.5%, while those in Japan rose 24.2%, as sales rebounded after earlier purchase delays ahead of an environmental tax change.
  • By region, ​sales in the Middle East plunged 33.7% ‌to ⁠just over 31,000 vehicles and fell 25.4% in China amid tough market conditions. In the ​U.S., ​Toyota's biggest ⁠market, they slipped 4.6%.
  • Global production rose 2.0% in ​April from a year ​earlier, ⁠as a 12.9% rise in Asia helped offset declines in ⁠the ​U.S. and Japan.
  • Toyota's ​figures include its luxury Lexus brand.

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