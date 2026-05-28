51km of Accra-Kumasi Expressway corridor cleared; compensation plans underway – Finance Minister

Audio By Carbonatix
Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has announced significant progress on the government’s flagship Accra-Kumasi Expressway project, revealing that approximately 51 kilometres of the corridor have so far been cleared by the Ghana Armed Forces.
In a Facebook post on Thursday, May 28, the minister praised the military for what he described as the “phenomenal work” being undertaken on President John Mahama’s transformational infrastructure project.
According to him, compensation payments to affected residents along the stretch are expected to commence in June after the completion of assessments by the relevant state agencies.
Dr Forson noted that the project is being executed steadily and professionally, adding that the expressway would become one of Ghana’s most strategic and economically transformative road corridors upon completion.
“The progress made so far is truly impressive,” he stated.
The proposed Accra-Kumasi Expressway is expected to improve transportation between the two major cities, boost trade and reduce travel time for commuters and businesses.
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