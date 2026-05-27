NADMO warns of possible demolition exercise at Sampah Valley after Weija dam spillage

Audio By Carbonatix
Residents of Sampah Valley in the Weija community in the Greater Accra Region have been urged to brace for a possible demolition exercise following flooding triggered by the spillage of the Weija Dam to reduce pressure on the facility.
The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), after assessing the affected area and engaging residents, says pulling down some structures may be the only viable measure to avert further disaster and safeguard lives.
Speaking to JoyNews reporter Maxwell Aklorbortu, the Ga South Municipal Director of NADMO, Isaac Nelson Aklorbortu, indicated that authorities are considering drastic action as part of the community remains vulnerable to flooding.
The Zonal Director of NADMO, Shine Demordzi, also warned that residents whose structures may be demolished would not be compensated.
He blamed the situation partly on weak supervision and poor enforcement by the Municipal Assembly, which he said allowed developments in flood-prone areas.
Meanwhile, some affected residents recounted the extent of destruction caused by the floods, saying several properties had been damaged.
Many appealed for immediate assistance, lamenting that they had nowhere to spend the night.
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