Ghana Islamic Multicultural Association in Berlin marks Eid-ul-Adha prayers at Tempelhofer Feld 

The Ghana Islamic Multicultural Association (GIMA e.V. Berlin) today joined Muslims around the world in celebrating Eid-ul-Adha prayers at Tempelhofer Feld in Berlin.

The special prayer gathering began at 10:00 a.m. and ended at 12:00 noon, bringing together members of the Muslim community in an atmosphere of peace, unity, and faith.

Men, women, and children attended the event to observe one of the most important celebrations in Islam.

The Eid prayers were led by Dr Sheikh Nurudeen and Sheikh Ahmed Musah, who guided the congregation in prayers and delivered messages of peace, sacrifice, unity, and devotion to Allah.

Participants dressed in beautiful traditional attire and prayed together in congregation, reflecting the spirit of sacrifice, gratitude, and togetherness that Eid-ul-Adha represents.

Leaders and members of GIMA e.V. Berlin expressed gratitude to everyone who attended and supported the successful organisation of the event.

The gathering also highlighted cultural diversity and unity among Muslims living in Berlin.

The celebration ended with greetings, community interaction, and prayers for peace and prosperity for people around the world.

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