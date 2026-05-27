Lands Minister spearheads 800-acre reclamation drive in Nkroful to reverse galamsey damage

The government of Ghana has intensified its nationwide land reclamation programme as it moves to repair the environmental devastation caused by illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

The initiative, which is part of President John Dramani Mahama’s interventions, focuses on restoring degraded forest reserves, sealing dangerous open pits, and rehabilitating polluted landscapes through large-scale reforestation.

The latest phase targets Nkroful in the Western Region, the birthplace of Ghana’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

About 800 acres of mined-out land along the River Subri have been demarcated for full restoration.

The area has been illegally mined for years, creating deep pits usually filled with rainwater. Many parents see these pits as a threat to children’s lives.

Nkroful Agriculture Senior High School is among the communities badly affected by the illegality.

Months ago, a student of the school drowned in one of the pits behind the school.

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, said, “My own school is affected by illegal mining activities, and it’s sad. When I go there sometimes I feel like crying. This is a school that made me literate.”

He spoke after handing over the degraded site for restoration.

Nkroful, Bokazo and Anwia are among communities whose lands have been destroyed by the illegality.

Thousands of cassia and teak seedlings will be planted to stabilise the soil, revive biodiversity, and return the land to productive use. Both species were chosen for their fast growth and soil-recovery properties.

RM Ecorestore Ghana Limited has been handed the site to oversee reclamation and reforestation.

Nana Kyeame Ampratwum, Lead Operational Director at Ecorestore Ghana Limited, applauded the Mahama government for prioritising land recovery.

He believes the Lands Minister, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has demonstrated commitment to the project.

“The Minister has shown hands-on leadership and commitment to seeing the project through.”

The restoration project is funded by Zijin Golden Ridge Limited, a large-scale miner in Akyem, relieving the government of the financial burden.

This partnership, brokered by Minister Armah-Kofi Buah, will save the state millions of cedis.

Aside from ecological restoration, jobs will be created in the affected communities.

The project will generate direct jobs in seedling production, tree planting, plantation management, and long-term forestry for residents whose livelihoods were disrupted by mining.

Details of the Restoration Process

The restoration will be done in phases to remove all toxins from the destroyed land.

The process will begin with backfilling of the site, followed by land restoration and shaping. According to Nana Kyeame Ampratwum, there will be a need for coordinated water management.

This will entail de-ponding, dewatering and water channelling of the degraded site.

“We will then check the turbidity level of the soil. If there is mercury or any other contaminant in the soil, we will remove it,” Nana Ampratwum added.

He said the restoration will improve the quality of the Subri River, which has been affected by illegal mining activities.

A similar project has already transformed abandoned sites at Nyankumase in the Amansie South District, Ashanti Region, where cassia and teak plantations now cover once-barren mine lands.

Forest Restoration Agenda

At the groundbreaking event in Nkroful, Lands and Natural Resources Minister Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah said safeguarding Ghana’s lands, forests, and water bodies remains a top national priority.

“The Mahama administration is determined to reverse the damage caused by years of irresponsible mining, especially in our forest reserves and farming communities,” he stated.

He outlined two flagship pillars, which include the Tree for Life Programme and the Blue Water Programme.

Since returning to office, President Mahama has placed environmental stewardship at the heart of governance.

Open, abandoned pits endanger lives and livelihoods. Turning them into farmland and stable forest cover is the end goal.

Hon. Armah-Kofi Buah confirmed that Nkroful and Nyankumase are only the start.

Government will “aggressively expand these partnerships across the country to ensure no land is permanently lost to galamsey.”

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.