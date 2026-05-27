Angry youth set properties ablaze after a shooting incident at Deti in Volta Region

Angry youth at Deti, a farming community in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region, reportedly set several properties ablaze following a shooting incident that left two brothers injured.

The violence erupted after a landlord, popularly known as Mensah, allegedly pulled a firearm during an altercation and shot 45-year-old James Kpanda in the knee.

His younger brother, Jonathan Kpanda, also sustained a serious eye injury in the process.

In retaliation, some enraged residents stormed the suspect’s residence and set the property on fire.

Items destroyed in the attack included the suspect’s house, a Mercedes-Benz private car, three motorbikes and a jungle motorbike, Ghana News Agency's Emmanuel Agbaxode reported.

The two injured brothers are currently receiving treatment at the Akatsi Municipal Hospital.

Police have since arrested the suspect to assist with investigations into the incident.

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