First batch of Ghanaians fleeing xenophobic attacks in South Africa arrive in Ghana

The first batch of evacuated Ghanaians from South Africa arrived in the country at about 3:00 pm at the Accra International Airport in Accra on Wednesday, May 27.

This follows the government’s promise to evacuate any Ghanaian living in South Africa who wishes to return home amid xenophobic attacks in the Southern African nation. The evacuees are 300 in number.

The government earlier announced a support package for those who will be evacuated.

In a public notice issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, authorities assured affected Ghanaians that measures had been put in place to support their safe return and reintegration into society.

The statement said all Ghanaians evacuated from South Africa due to the attacks would benefit from several forms of assistance aimed at helping them settle back into life in Ghana.

According to the Ministry, returnees will receive a “Welcome Home Financial Package” as part of the government’s immediate relief efforts.

The evacuees will also be offered transportation assistance to help them travel to their various destinations across the country after arriving in Ghana.

In addition, the government announced plans to provide a reintegration allowance to support returnees as they rebuild their lives after leaving South Africa under difficult circumstances.

Recognising the emotional and psychological impact of the attacks, the Ministry stated that free psychosocial support services would also be made available to affected persons.

The government further disclosed that evacuees would be entered into a special database designed to connect them with job opportunities and startup support programmes.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the intervention as part of the government’s commitment to protecting the welfare of Ghanaian citizens abroad and supporting them in times of crisis.

“We value and cherish all our citizens,” the statement said.

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