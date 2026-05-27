National Chief Imam commends President Mahama for key development initiatives

Audio By Carbonatix
The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, has commended President John Dramani Mahama for what he described as significant developmental initiatives introduced since the President assumed office in January 2025.
Speaking during this year’s Eid al-Adha celebrations in Accra on Wednesday, May 27, the Chief Imam praised the President for rolling out programmes such as the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, the Free Primary Healthcare initiative, transatlantic slave trade talks, and the e-visa policy.
"On the international stage, the Chief Imam says you have really indicated that you are a true African who fights for all people across the world and also fights against injustice," his spokesperson said at the event.
He also lauded the arrangements made for this year’s Hajj pilgrimage, describing the exercise as one of the best organised in recent years.
"He says he cannot thank you much, given the information he has this year about how seamless your organisation of Hajj has been," the spokesperson noted.
According to reports, about 6,000 Ghanaian Muslims were airlifted to Mecca this year, with many pilgrims expressing satisfaction with the coordination and overall management of the trip.
The Chief Imam said the initiatives reflect the government’s commitment to improving the welfare of citizens and strengthening national development.
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