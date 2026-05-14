Photos: Mahama delivers remarks at Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi

President John Dramani Mahama delivered the opening and closing remarks at the Rethinking Health roundtable on Wednesday, May 13, during the Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi, co-hosted by Kenyan President William Ruto and French President Emmanuel Macron.

The President highlighted the Accra Reset agenda as a bold strategy to strengthen partnerships, improve coordination, and drive impactful collaboration across Africa’s health sector.

President Mahama called for a shift from discussions to action, urging stronger collective commitment and coordinated implementation to transform healthcare delivery on the continent.

Below are some photos from the summit:

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.