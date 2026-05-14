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Photos: Mahama delivers remarks at Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi

Source: Judy Yayra Avanu  
  14 May 2026 12:48pm
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President John Dramani Mahama delivered the opening and closing remarks at the Rethinking Health roundtable on Wednesday, May 13, during the Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi, co-hosted by Kenyan President William Ruto and French President Emmanuel Macron.

The President highlighted the Accra Reset agenda as a bold strategy to strengthen partnerships, improve coordination, and drive impactful collaboration across Africa’s health sector.

President Mahama called for a shift from discussions to action, urging stronger collective commitment and coordinated implementation to transform healthcare delivery on the continent.

Below are some photos from the summit:

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