Photos: Mahama, Holness deliver joint media statement, reaffirm Ghana–Jamaica partnership

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama and Jamaican Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness on Tuesday, August 3, delivered joint media statements following bilateral talks held as part of President Mahama's State Visit to Jamaica, reaffirming the deep historical ties between the two nations and outlining an ambitious agenda for closer cooperation.
Addressing the media after their discussions, President Mahama and Prime Minister Holness emphasised their shared commitment to strengthening the longstanding relationship between Ghana and Jamaica through expanded collaboration in key sectors.
President Mahama said both countries were determined to deepen cooperation in trade and investment, education, tourism and agriculture, with the aim of creating new opportunities for economic growth and shared prosperity.
The two leaders also highlighted the importance of reinforcing relations between Africa and the Caribbean, stressing the need for stronger partnerships that reflect their shared history and common aspirations.
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