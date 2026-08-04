Athletics

Ghana Athletics endorses Accra Inter-City Marathon

Source: Accra Inter-City Marathon  
  4 August 2026 10:53am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Ghana Athletics (GA) – the governing body of athletics in Ghana - has endorsed the Tampico Accra Inter-City Marathon, fixed for Saturday, October 10, 2026.

The event to be headlined by soft drinks giants, Tampico will be named Tampico Accra Inter-City Marathon, is expected to attract over 2000 participants.

The Ghana Athletics, in correspondence to the organisers, Medivents Consult, said it will provide the necessary support for the successful organization of the race.

The letter said that Ghana Athletics will, for the first time, introduce electronic timing systems at the race, adding that the gadgets will provide accurate timing and prevent cheating.

This, it said, will also help the winners of the event to register and participate in international events after the race.

The 2026 Tampico Accra Inter-City Marathon will be in two categories: 21 kilometers and 5 kilometers, and it's opened to athletes, fitness clubs, and all race lovers.

The race will commence at the Trust Sport Emporium (Bukom Boxing Arena), through some principal streets of Accra, with the finish point, at the same spot.
According to the organisers, the race will provide participants with a wonderful experience of racing through some beautiful and historic streets in Accra and will be served with fun and entertainment at the finish point.

Outstanding winners will take home cash prizes, medals, and souvenirs from sponsors, among others.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group