Ghana Athletics endorses Accra Inter-City Marathon

Ghana Athletics (GA) – the governing body of athletics in Ghana - has endorsed the Tampico Accra Inter-City Marathon, fixed for Saturday, October 10, 2026.

The event to be headlined by soft drinks giants, Tampico will be named Tampico Accra Inter-City Marathon, is expected to attract over 2000 participants.

The Ghana Athletics, in correspondence to the organisers, Medivents Consult, said it will provide the necessary support for the successful organization of the race.

The letter said that Ghana Athletics will, for the first time, introduce electronic timing systems at the race, adding that the gadgets will provide accurate timing and prevent cheating.

This, it said, will also help the winners of the event to register and participate in international events after the race.

The 2026 Tampico Accra Inter-City Marathon will be in two categories: 21 kilometers and 5 kilometers, and it's opened to athletes, fitness clubs, and all race lovers.

The race will commence at the Trust Sport Emporium (Bukom Boxing Arena), through some principal streets of Accra, with the finish point, at the same spot.

According to the organisers, the race will provide participants with a wonderful experience of racing through some beautiful and historic streets in Accra and will be served with fun and entertainment at the finish point.

Outstanding winners will take home cash prizes, medals, and souvenirs from sponsors, among others.

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