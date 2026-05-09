I started as a goalkeeper – Ibrahim Fuseini reveals football past

Audio By Carbonatix
Ibrahim Fuseini is one of the fastest men in Ghana’s history.
Yet, it is fascinating to know that his sprint career was only the side-show to his first love, football.
While speaking on Joy FM’s Sports Link on Saturday, the St. Augustine’s College alumnus disclosed that he first started out as a goalkeeper.
‘‘Mine was not always athletics. From day one, it was football. I started as a footballer, and I was a goalkeeper. I even remember that in my first year at Augusco (St. Augustine’s College), I was the school’s second-choice goalkeeper.’’’
Fuseini disclosed the decisive moment when he switched to full-time sprinting, and it is not a glorious story.
‘‘Anytime we had inter-house competitions, Evans Yeboah Cadman and Solomon Diafo would always win. So in my second year, I decided that I was not going to lose to Evans again. I then made the decision to switch from football to become a full-time sprinter.’’
Since then, it goes without saying that Fuseini’s decision has paid off as he has beautifully blossomed into an elite athlete in Africa and is currently part of Ghana’s relay team set to feature at the African Athletics Senior Championships.
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