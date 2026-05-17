GPL 25/26: Bechem spank Kotoko in penultimate round

Audio By Carbonatix
Bechem United marked their final home game of the season with an emphatic 3-1 victory over Asante Kotoko on matchday 33.
Richard Dwamena starred for the hosts with a brace, while experienced forward Augustine Okrah added the third to complete a dominant display against the Porcupine Warriors.
Patrick Asiedu grabbed a late consolation goal for Kotoko, but it did little to change the outcome as the visitors slumped to another disappointing defeat.
The result sees Kotoko drop to seventh on the league table after suffering their fourth loss in the last five matches, while Bechem United climb to 10th following the important win.
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