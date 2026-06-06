Ntim Fordjour urges NDC to back revised anti-LGBTQ+ bill, demands consistency on assent

Audio By Carbonatix
Assin South Member of Parliament (MP) Rev. John Ntim Fordjour has challenged the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) to demonstrate consistency by ensuring the revised Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill becomes law.
Speaking in a special interview on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, the lawmaker, who is one of the sponsors of the bill, questioned why the NDC majority in Parliament altered portions of the previous legislation despite having strongly advocated its passage while in opposition.
Rev. Ntim Fordjour used the interview to explain key provisions of the revised bill, including clauses that were removed, amendments introduced by the NDC majority, and exemptions incorporated into the legislation.
He expressed concern that some of the exemptions could weaken efforts to address LGBTQ+ activities in the country, arguing that the changes departed from the intent of the original bill.
According to the MP, members of the NDC were among the strongest advocates for presidential assent to the previous bill and repeatedly criticised delays in making it law.
He therefore called on the party to match its earlier rhetoric with action now that it is in government, insisting that it has both the political authority and responsibility to ensure the bill receives presidential assent.
Rev. Ntim Fordjour further argued that leading figures within the NDC, including President John Mahama, had publicly expressed support for the legislation before the 2024 elections and should remain committed to that position.
His remarks come amid renewed debate over the contents of the revised bill and the changes made before its passage by Parliament.
Watch the full interview below
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