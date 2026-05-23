‘Owadiah’ makes history: William Opare becomes first Ghanaian to break 45 seconds in 400m

Ghanaian sprinter William Opare has etched his name into the country’s athletics history books after becoming the first Ghanaian man to run the 400m in under 45 seconds.

Widely known on the track as “Owadiah,” Opare stormed to victory in the NCAA Division II men’s 400m final for Angelo State University (ASU), clocking a sensational new personal best of 44.95 seconds to claim the title.

In doing so, the Ghanaian broke a national record that had stood for nearly three decades, surpassing the 45.13 secondsset by Ibrahim Hassan in 1996.

Opare’s run was not only historic but dominant, finishing ahead of Shemar Palmer, who placed second in a personal best of 45.33 seconds, while Joshua Page completed the podium in 45.35 seconds.

For many within Ghana’s athletics circles, Opare’s breakthrough may not come as a surprise.

Before making waves in the United States, the sprinter had already shown flashes of brilliance on the local scene, particularly during the University Sports Association of Ghana (GUSA) Games in Cape Coast, where he emerged as one of the standout athletes for the University of Ghana.

Competing primarily in the 200m at the time, Opare consistently caught the eye with his explosive speed and powerful stride, often lining up alongside fellow standout sprinter Shaibu Marizuk in one of the most exciting rivalries on the university circuit.

Even then, there was a sense that “Owadiah” possessed something different, an athlete capable of competing beyond the local university stage.

His latest feat now confirms that potential.

Breaking the 45-second barrier is regarded as a major milestone in the 400m, placing Opare in elite territory and significantly strengthening Ghana’s prospects in the event ahead of major international competitions, including the Commonwealth Games, World Championships and Olympic qualifiers.

At a time when Ghana continues to search for new sprint stars, Opare’s rise offers fresh optimism and perhaps signals the arrival of a new standard bearer in the one-lap race.

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