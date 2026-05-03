Athletics

Beijing 2027: Ghana Athletics vows to solve concerns raised by 4x100m relay team after qualification

Source: Joy Sports   
  3 May 2026 10:22pm
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Ghana Athletics has sent its well wishes to the country's 4x100m relay team following their impressive performance on Day 2 of the World Athletics Relays in Botswana.

Team Ghana finished second behind China in 38.09 seconds to claim the final automatic qualification spot for next year’s championships in Beijing, making it a fourth consecutive appearance at the World Athletics Championships.

While the team's performance and qualification were the best part of the day, that situation was overshadowed by the team's displeasure at the treatment they had received from the Ministry of Sports and Recreation.

Abdul Rasheed called for improved planning from the sports authorities to better support elite athletes representing the country on the global stage, while Benjamin Azamati also asked the sports ministry to "do better."

Those comments have not gone under the radar as Ghana Athletics, while congratulating the team also addressed the concerns raised.

In a statement signed by the President, Bawah Fuseini, he promised his outfit would do everything possible to ensure the situation doesn't repeat.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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