Ghana handed tough heat as World Relays quest begins in Botswana

Team Ghana have landed a blockbuster draw at the World Relays in Botswana, with the men’s 4x100m team placed in Heat 3 alongside regional rivals Nigeria, continental powerhouses South Africa, and Great Britain for Saturday’s opening round.

It sets up one of the most competitive heats of the event, with qualification spots and momentum on the line as Ghana chase a fourth consecutive appearance at the World Athletics Championships.

Ghana will be represented by a strong five-man squad of Joseph Paul Amoah, Benjamin Azamati, Ibrahim Fuseni, Abdul Rasheed Saminu and Edwin Gadayi.

The top two teams in each of the three heats, plus the two fastest non-automatic qualifiers, will advance to the final, leaving Ghana with little margin for error as they chase another major relay breakthrough.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.