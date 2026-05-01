Athletics

Ghana handed tough heat as World Relays quest begins in Botswana

Source: Daniel Koranteng   
  1 May 2026 2:35pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Team Ghana have landed a blockbuster draw at the World Relays in Botswana, with the men’s 4x100m team placed in Heat 3 alongside regional rivals Nigeria, continental powerhouses South Africa, and Great Britain for Saturday’s opening round.

It sets up one of the most competitive heats of the event, with qualification spots and momentum on the line as Ghana chase a fourth consecutive appearance at the World Athletics Championships.

Ghana will be represented by a strong five-man squad of Joseph Paul Amoah, Benjamin Azamati, Ibrahim Fuseni, Abdul Rasheed Saminu and Edwin Gadayi.

The top two teams in each of the three heats, plus the two fastest non-automatic qualifiers, will advance to the final, leaving Ghana with little margin for error as they chase another major relay breakthrough.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group