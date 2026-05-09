Athletics | Other Sports

2026 Mini GUSA Track and Field Athletics: Day One in Pictures

Source: GUSA  
  9 May 2026 5:59am
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The track and field events of the 2026 Mini Ghana University Sports Association Games lit up the University of Ghana Stadium on Day One as athletes from various tertiary institutions competed for glory.

Student-athletes showcased speed, endurance and determination in a thrilling atmosphere filled with jama performances, drumming, cheers and colourful displays from supporters.

The opening ceremony of this year’s ninth edition of the Mini GUSA Games was held at the University of Professional Studies, Accra, hosts of the competition.

Here are some of the best images from the opening day of the athletics competition.

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