Former champions UEW beat UCC to win 9th Peeva Mini GUSA Games football title

Former champions University of Education, Winneba (UEW), reaffirmed their pedigree in university sports after defeating fierce rivals University of Cape Coast (UCC) 1-0 to lift the football title at the 9th Peeva Mini GUSA Games.

The keenly contested final, played at the UPSA Park in Accra, brought together two of Ghana’s traditional university sporting powerhouses in a tense encounter that lived up to expectations.

UEW emerged victorious courtesy of a first-half penalty in a match defined by intensity, tactical discipline and moments of resilience from both sides.

The 9th edition of the Peeva Mini GUSA Games, staged from May 5 to May 15, 2026, brought together 16 tertiary institutions from across the country in a celebration of university sports and competition.

Athletes competed in several disciplines, including football, athletics, volleyball, tennis, badminton, table tennis and 3x3 basketball under the theme: “Integrating University Sports with Academic Professionalism.”

Fast start from UCC

UCC entered the final with purpose and looked the brighter side in the opening exchanges, dominating possession and creating dangerous moments in the attacking third.

The Cape Coast-based side pressed aggressively and fashioned a number of promising opportunities, threatening to take an early lead.

However, UEW goalkeeper proved to be the difference in the opening half, producing a series of important interventions to deny UCC and keep his side level during sustained spells of pressure.

His calmness between the posts frustrated UCC’s attackers, who struggled to convert their dominance into goals despite repeatedly finding space in advanced areas.

Controversial moment shifts momentum

Just when the contest appeared destined to head into the interval goalless, the game swung in UEW’s favour.

The referee pointed to the spot after awarding a contentious penalty decision following an incident inside the box, a call that sparked reactions from sections of the crowd and UCC bench.

UEW made no mistake from 12 yards, calmly converting the opportunity to break the deadlock moments before halftime and hand themselves a crucial advantage.

The goal shifted momentum in the contest and forced UCC into a more urgent approach heading into the second half.

UEW stand firm under pressure

After the restart, UCC intensified their attacking efforts in search of an equaliser.

They pushed numbers forward and enjoyed lengthy spells in possession, probing for openings against a well-drilled UEW backline.

Yet UEW showed the qualities of a championship-winning side.

Disciplined defensively and tactically organised, the Winneba-based institution absorbed pressure effectively and restricted UCC to limited clear-cut opportunities.

Whenever UCC threatened to break through, UEW’s defensive structure held firm, while their goalkeeper once again stepped up with key saves to preserve the slender lead.

Despite late pressure and attacking substitutions from UCC, UEW maintained composure to see out the match and secure a memorable victory at the final whistle.

A statement victory for UEW

The triumph marks another important chapter in UEW’s rich sporting history and further cements their reputation as one of Ghana’s leading university sporting institutions.

Having previously enjoyed success at the university games, reclaiming silverware in such dramatic fashion against one of their fiercest rivals will be particularly satisfying for the Winneba-based side.

The victory also highlighted UEW’s tactical discipline, resilience and ability to perform under pressure on the biggest stage of university competition.

UCC top medal standings despite football heartbreak

Although UCC fell short in the football final, they still ended the competition as the top-performing institution on the overall medal table.

The university amassed an impressive total of 21 gold, 18 silver and 11 bronze medals across various sporting disciplines to finish first overall.

Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) placed second after securing 15 gold medals, underlining another strong showing from the Kumasi-based institution.

The Peeva Mini GUSA Games once again showcased the growing competitiveness of tertiary sports in Ghana, with universities using the platform not only to chase honours but also to develop young athletic talent while balancing academic excellence.

For UEW, however, the biggest prize of all came on the football pitch, where a hard-fought 1-0 victory over UCC ensured they walked away as champions once again.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.