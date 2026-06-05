Bosome Freho kicks off 24-hour economy market construction at Tebeso No. 2

The Bosome Freho District Assembly has cut the sod for the construction of a modern 24-hour economy market at Tebeso No. 2, aimed at boosting trade and creating jobs for residents.

The market is part of the government’s flagship 24-Hour Economy initiative, and is expected to serve as a major trading hub for traders and businesses in the district and surrounding communities.

Construction will be undertaken by Neckseth Construction and is slated for completion within 36 months.

Once completed, the facility will operate as a fully integrated commercial hub designed for continuous economic activity, under the broader 24-hour economy model.

It comes with a police post, fire service station, women's development bank, sanitary facilities, and lockable shops for uninterrupted business operations.

Mr Charles Appiah Kubi, the District Chief Executive (DCE), speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony, urged residents to cooperate with the contractor, while pledging close monitoring to ensure timely delivery.

“I will personally monitor the contractor to ensure that work progresses steadily and the project is completed on time. We do not want this to become one of the abandoned projects in the district,” he said.

Nana Appiah Anuamah 1, the Chief of Tebeso, noted that abandoned projects by successive governments had affected development in the area, calling the trend “a waste of taxpayers’ money.”

After receiving the project documents, Neckseth Construction assured residents of its commitment to delivering within the stipulated timeframe.

The Tebeso No. 2 market is one of 43 model markets expected to be established across the Ashanti region under the 24-Hour Economy policy.

The 24-Hour Economy policy seeks to stimulate around-the-clock economic activity, expand commercial infrastructure, reduce unemployment, and strengthen local economies.

The markets are also expected to complement government interventions in agriculture, trade and industrialisation.

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