We don’t need unity in our music industry – M.anifest 

Ghanaian rapper M.anifest has sparked debate after dismissing calls for “unity” in Ghana’s music and creative space.

Instead, he argues for cooperation, ethical conduct and professionalism.

In a post shared on X on Thursday, M.anifest wrote: “We DON’T need unity in our music/creative scene. Unity is a MYTH and a banner often waved by selfish people when they want everyone to rally behind them. What we need is cooperation, a modicum of ethical behavior, quality control, ball knowledge, as well as application of best practices creatively and in business.”

The post has since generated conversation, with many industry observers interpreting it as a challenge to the long-standing belief that unity among Ghanaian musicians is the key solution to the sector’s struggles.

Calls for unity have become a recurring theme within Ghana’s entertainment industry, especially during periods of tension among major artistes, disputes over awards, streaming dominance, concert support and international recognition. Several musicians and entertainment stakeholders have repeatedly urged artistes to “support each other” as a way of strengthening the industry’s global competitiveness.

M.anifest’s comments come at a time when conversations around loyalty, collaboration and rivalry within the industry have intensified following the renewed public friendship between Shatta Wale and Sarkodie.

The reunion between the two artistes has drawn widespread attention after years of public tension and subtle exchanges. However, it has also triggered reactions from sections of the industry.

A few weeks ago, Stonebwoy shared a cryptic social media post that many fans interpreted as a veiled jab at the renewed friendship between Shatta Wale and Sarkodie. While Stonebwoy did not mention names directly, the timing of the message fuelled speculation online and reignited debate over cliques and authenticity within Ghanaian music circles.

Sarkodie, in a recent interview with Adesope, also stated that one does not have to be friends with others within the creative arts ecosystem to be able to do business with them.

M.anifest’s latest remarks have added another layer to the discussion. While some social media users are praising his emphasis on professionalism and structure, others argue that unity remains necessary for the growth of the local industry.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.