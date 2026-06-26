Ing. Samuel Antwi eyes NPP Manhyia South chairmanship, pledges unity

Ing. Samuel Antwi has picked nomination forms to contest the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Manhyia South Constituency chairmanship, declaring his determination to unite the party and address challenges he believes contributed to its poor performance in the 2024 general elections.

Speaking to journalists after picking up the forms, Ing. Antwi expressed concern about divisions within the constituency and stressed the need for strong leadership to restore unity and strengthen the party's structures ahead of the 2028 general elections.

According to him, misunderstandings between the constituency executives and the area's Member of Parliament, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, during the 2024 election campaign negatively affected the party's performance.

He explained that throughout the campaign, the MP and the constituency executives often conducted separate campaign activities instead of working together as a united team.

"There were misunderstandings within the constituency leadership. At one point, our Member of Parliament was campaigning in one area while the constituency executives were campaigning elsewhere. This lack of coordination affected the party's campaign efforts and contributed to the reduction in our votes during the election," he said.

He said the situation had motivated him to contest the chairmanship to help resolve the challenges confronting the party at the constituency level.

"If we do not make changes in the leadership, particularly the chairmanship position, these challenges may continue to persist. I have therefore decided to contest to provide the leadership needed to unite the constituency and reposition the party for victory," he stated.

The chairmanship aspirant further revealed that internal disputes within the party had driven many young supporters away, with some joining the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He pledged that, if elected, he would prioritise youth engagement and reconciliation efforts to bring back aggrieved party members and former supporters.

"Many young people have left the party because of internal issues. If delegates entrust me with this responsibility, I will work tirelessly to unite the youth and bring back those who have defected. Together, we will rebuild the party and work hard to return the NPP to power in 2028," he assured.

He also cautioned delegates against allowing monetary inducements to influence their decisions during the elections.

He alleged that some individuals were making financial promises to delegates in an attempt to secure votes and urged party members to consider competence, commitment, and accessibility when choosing their leaders.

"I appeal to delegates not to allow money to determine their choice. They should vote for candidates who will remain committed to serving the party after the elections and not those who disappear after securing office," he advised.

The aspiring chairman further argued that the party requires energetic leadership capable of engaging members at the grassroots through extensive community outreach and door-to-door mobilisation.

According to him, younger leaders are better positioned to undertake the rigorous grassroots activities needed to reconnect with supporters and strengthen the party's electoral fortunes.

He therefore appealed to delegates to consider the party's future needs and elect leaders with the energy and commitment required to drive effective grassroots campaigns ahead of the 2028 general elections.

He also called on Electoral Commission officials and NPP regional executives who will supervise the constituency elections to remain neutral and ensure a transparent and credible electoral process.

He expressed confidence that, with unity, discipline, and effective grassroots mobilisation, the NPP could rebuild its support base and position itself strongly for victory in the 2028 general elections.

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