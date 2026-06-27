Afoko is the NPP’s best bet for unity, says Addai Nimo

Former Member of Parliament for Asante Mampong and two-time New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant, Ing. Francis Addai-Nimoh, has described former National Chairman, Awentami Paul Afoko, as the unifying figure the party needs as it embarks on a reorganisation process.

According to him, Mr Afoko's experiences within the party and his eventual return to active politics place him in a unique position to reconcile aggrieved members and rebuild unity ahead of the 2028 general elections.

Speaking to NPP delegates in the Upper West Region, Ing. Addai-Nimoh said Mr Afoko would be able to reach out to party members who feel alienated and persuade them to return to the fold.

"If we give him the mandate, he can go to our brothers and sisters who are aggrieved and sitting somewhere and tell them that when he went back and shared his story with the party, they renewed his mandate. If he asks them to come back and join the party, won't they listen?" he asked.

He argued that the NPP's greatest challenge is not the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), but rather internal divisions within the party.

"The problem is not the NDC; the problem is we, the people within the party. We have not treated ourselves well," he said.

According to the former legislator, if the party is able to unite and present a solid front, reclaiming political power in 2028 would not be difficult.

Ing. Addai-Nimoh further described Mr Afoko's return to a leadership position as essential, arguing that he possesses the qualities needed to reorganise the party and reclaim lost political ground.

"He is more than capable of reorganising the party for effectiveness and efficiency. At this crucial moment, when we have no parliamentary seats in some regions of the country, we need an amazing person to occupy the position. We have four regions with 53 seats, and the NPP has none. We need a capable hand to salvage the party," he stated.

Mr Afoko has been touring constituencies across the country with a message centred on reuniting, rebuilding and returning the NPP to power under what he describes as the "3Rs Agenda" – Reunite, Rebuild and Recapture.

His campaign has also focused on the slogan, "One NPP, One People", with a strong emphasis on grassroots empowerment.

Mr Afoko has pledged to give greater recognition, support and decision-making power to polling station executives, constituency executives and the rank-and-file of the party.

He has also promised improved welfare packages, better logistics and greater inclusion for party grassroots members as part of efforts to reorganise the NPP following its defeat in the 2024 general election.

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