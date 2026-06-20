Broadway star Iris Beaumier eyes collaboration with Ghana’s arts and culture sector

Award-winning Broadway actress and singer Iris Beaumier has expressed a strong interest in contributing to Ghana's growing creative ecosystem, describing the country as a space where diverse stories and perspectives can enrich an already vibrant cultural landscape.

Speaking to JoyNews’ Becky on the sidelines of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, Beaumier shared her excitement about the possibility of engaging with Ghana's creative community and bringing her unique experiences to audiences across the country.

The New York City native, who recently made her Broadway debut in The Little Prince as The Narrator Alternate and earned critical acclaim for her portrayal of Josephine Baker in "The Dark Star from Harlem: The Spectacular Rise of Josephine Baker," said storytelling remains one of the most powerful ways to connect people across cultures.

Reflecting on her Ghanaian heritage and the role it plays in her artistic journey, Beaumier noted that every individual brings a unique perspective that can contribute meaningfully to creative development.

"Bringing perspective, I think everybody has different perspectives, and it only makes it even richer than it already is," she said.

"That's all I can add—add myself, add my mum's story. We're Ghanaian, we're proud, and we're here. It will add to the richness that the country already has."

Her comments come at a time when Ghana's creative sector continues to attract growing international attention, with filmmakers, actors, musicians, and storytellers increasingly finding opportunities to collaborate across borders and showcase African narratives on the global stage.

Beaumier believes there is significant value in cultural exchange and shared storytelling, particularly between members of the African diaspora and creatives on the continent.

According to her, contributing her experiences and family history to Ghana's artistic landscape would not be about changing what already exists, but rather adding another layer to its evolving story.

The Carnegie Mellon graduate has built an impressive career in theatre, recently winning the VIV Audelco Award for Best Lead Actress in a Musical for her role as Josephine Baker.

She has also originated roles in productions including "Dr. Rees Ziti's Pageant for a Better Future" and "ICONS/IDOLS: Outside of Eden," earning recognition for her versatility and commitment to storytelling.

Beyond her achievements on stage, Beaumier's remarks reflect a broader desire among many diaspora creatives to reconnect with their roots and contribute to the development of Africa's creative industries.

With Ghana increasingly positioning itself as a hub for arts, culture, film, and creative entrepreneurship, collaborations involving international talents such as Beaumier could provide valuable opportunities for knowledge exchange, mentorship, and global visibility.

For Beaumier, however, the motivation remains simple: celebrating identity, sharing stories, and contributing to a creative ecosystem that continues to grow in influence and impact.

"We're Ghanaian, we're proud, and we're here," she said, a statement that underscores both her connection to her heritage and her eagerness to play a role in shaping the future of Ghana's creative industry.

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