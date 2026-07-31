Morocco Embassy celebrates 27th anniversary of King Mohammed VI, tout economic achievements

The Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco in Ghana hosted a distinguished reception on Thursday in Accra to mark the 27th anniversary of the accession of King Mohammed VI to the Throne of His Glorious Ancestors.

The event brought together prominent personalities from the political, diplomatic, economic, artistic and academic spheres, as well as members of the Moroccan community residing in Ghana.

Speaking on the occasion, Moroccan Ambassador to Ghana, Imane Ouaadil, highlighted the far-reaching reforms undertaken by the Kingdom over the past 27 years, including the strengthening of institutions, the expansion of social protection, investment in world-class infrastructure and the promotion of sustainable economic growth.

She underscored that, thanks to the enlightened vision of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Morocco has consolidated its position as a trusted and reliable partner committed to promoting peace, stability and development in Africa and beyond.

Addressing Morocco’s African policy, Ambassador Ouaadil explained that it is founded on the principles of unity, solidarity, shared prosperity, mutual respect and African integration, emphasizing that Africa occupies a central place in the vision of His Majesty the King.

Under the Sovereign’s farsighted leadership, she noted, Morocco has continued to strengthen its partnerships across the continent while promoting cooperation based on fraternity, shared development and mutual respect.

Turning to Morocco-Ghana relations, the Ambassador observed that bilateral ties are experiencing unprecedented momentum, driven by a shared determination to further deepen political, economic and sectoral cooperation, as evidenced by the fruitful outcomes of the second session of the Morocco-Ghana Joint Commission for Cooperation, held recently in Accra.

She stressed that this landmark session marked a significant milestone in bilateral relations and culminated in the signing of several Memoranda of Understanding in strategic sectors, reflecting the shared ambition of Rabat and Accra to translate their excellent political relations into an even stronger economic partnership.

For his part, Ghana’s Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Hon. Ahmed Ibrahim, speaking on behalf of the President and the Government of Ghana, praised the profound reforms and transformations achieved by Morocco under the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI.

He commended the Kingdom’s remarkable progress in economic development, infrastructure and governance, affirming that, under the Sovereign’s leadership, Morocco has emerged as a “champion of stability, development and cooperation” through its significant contribution to Africa’s progress and prosperity.

The Ghanaian Minister also highlighted Morocco’s pivotal role in advancing African solidarity and the continent’s development agenda.

Referring to bilateral relations, Hon. Ibrahim noted that they are built on mutual respect, trust and enduring solidarity, reaffirming Ghana’s commitment to further strengthening cooperation with Morocco in pursuit of the two countries’ shared aspirations for peace, prosperity and the sustainable development of the African continent.

In this regard, he welcomed the outcomes of the recent Joint Commission, particularly the decision to establish a Morocco-Ghana Economic and Investment Forum, an initiative expected to provide fresh impetus to trade and investment relations between the two countries.

Members of the Moroccan community residing in Ghana, interviewed on the sidelines of the event, expressed their profound gratitude to His Majesty King Mohammed VI for the Sovereign’s constant High Solicitude towards Moroccans living abroad.

The reception also featured the screening of a documentary showcasing Morocco’s major achievements under the reign of His Majesty King Mohammed VI across various sectors, illustrating the remarkable progress accomplished by the Kingdom over recent years.

Guests were further invited to discover the richness and diversity of Morocco’s culinary heritage through an exquisite selection of traditional Moroccan dishes and pastries, accompanied by authentic Moroccan mint tea, a cherished national tradition that was particularly appreciated by attendees

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