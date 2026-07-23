Ghana considers autonomy plan as only realistic, lasting basis to resolve Sahara issue

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana considers the autonomy plan as the only realistic and lasting basis for a mutually acceptable solution to the Sahara issue.
This position was expressed in the Joint Communiqué issued following the talks between the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Ghana, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, on Tuesday in Accra.
Ghana also welcomed the adoption of UN Security Council Resolution 2797, which expresses total support for the Secretary-General and his Personal Envoy to facilitate and lead negotiations on the basis of Morocco’s autonomy proposal, in order to reach a just, lasting, and mutually acceptable resolution to the dispute, in accordance with the UN Charter.
This position from Ghana, as reaffirmed by its head of diplomacy, falls within the continuous international momentum driven by King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, in favour of the autonomy plan and the Kingdom’s sovereignty over its Sahara.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, is paying a working visit to Ghana this Tuesday, where he is co-chairing the 2nd session of the Joint Cooperation Committee with his Ghanaian counterpart.
Latest Stories
-
Glasgow 2026: Abeku Jackson breaks national record, makes reserves list for semis in 50m backstroke
3 minutes
-
Ejisu Assembly members locked out as no-confidence bid against MCE stalls
9 minutes
-
Ato Forson says Big Push contractors not owed despite spending GH¢6.5bn of GH¢30bn allocation
24 minutes
-
Sammy Gyamfi rebuts Abena Osei-Asare’s claims linking GoldBod to BoG losses
46 minutes
-
Government will take back GHS58 million spent on Black Stars when FIFA pays World Cup appearance fee – Finance Minister
57 minutes
-
Veep joins Sister Cities’ 70th anniversary in Washington, calls for stronger Africa partnerships
1 hour
-
Why Rogers and Palmer will thrive together in Alonso’s Chelsea
1 hour
-
Tech titan ordered to pay ex-wife $644m in divorce settlement
1 hour
-
They became best friends – then discovered they were brother and sister
1 hour
-
Experts challenge culture of silence among men on mental health
1 hour
-
How is it a crime if US$279m is allocated to Gold Board? – Sammy Gyamfi questions Abena Osei-Asare
1 hour
-
UniMAC Debate champions meet Vice-Chancellor ahead of commonwealth debate competition in sydney
1 hour
-
UK retail sales get surprise boost from hot weather and World Cup
1 hour
-
Star US Supreme Court lawyer Goldstein to be sentenced for tax crimes
1 hour
-
Inconvenient Truth: When the Elephants Forget the Grass
1 hour