Ghana considers autonomy plan as only realistic, lasting basis to resolve Sahara issue

Ghana considers the autonomy plan as the only realistic and lasting basis for a mutually acceptable solution to the Sahara issue.

This position was expressed in the Joint Communiqué issued following the talks between the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Ghana, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, on Tuesday in Accra.

Ghana also welcomed the adoption of UN Security Council Resolution 2797, which expresses total support for the Secretary-General and his Personal Envoy to facilitate and lead negotiations on the basis of Morocco’s autonomy proposal, in order to reach a just, lasting, and mutually acceptable resolution to the dispute, in accordance with the UN Charter.

This position from Ghana, as reaffirmed by its head of diplomacy, falls within the continuous international momentum driven by King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, in favour of the autonomy plan and the Kingdom’s sovereignty over its Sahara.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, is paying a working visit to Ghana this Tuesday, where he is co-chairing the 2nd session of the Joint Cooperation Committee with his Ghanaian counterpart.

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