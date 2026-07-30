Morocco enters ‘new development cycle’ as King Mohammed VI highlights economic growth and industrial rise

King Mohammed VI has called for the consolidation of Morocco’s recent achievements and the opening of a new development cycle focused on economic growth, social progress and stronger national sovereignty.

Delivering a speech on Wednesday to mark the 27th anniversary of his accession to the Throne, the King said Morocco had reached a decisive stage in its development and must continue with reforms introduced in recent years.

He described the country’s progress as the result of a long-term vision built on initiative, accountability, evaluation and continuity in public action.

The King said his priority had always been serving Moroccans and ensuring they live with dignity as free citizens, rather than pursuing personal recognition.

He placed strong emphasis on Morocco’s political stability and security, describing them as strategic assets at a time of global uncertainty, crises and tensions.

According to him, the country’s stability has enabled it to continue implementing major projects, maintain strong institutions and respond effectively to challenges, including natural disasters.

He cited Morocco’s ability to host major international events and manage crises, including the response to floods that affected the Gharb region and northern parts of the country.

King Mohammed VI said Morocco’s economy had recorded significant progress, with growth reaching about 4.9% in 2025, and with similar or higher growth expected in 2026.

He also highlighted the impact of improved rainfall and a strong agricultural season on water and food security.

The King pointed to growth in key sectors including industry, tourism and finance, saying Morocco has become increasingly attractive to investors.

He said industries such as automotive, aeronautics, renewable energy and agri-food have become central pillars of the national economy.

According to him, Morocco has become Africa’s leading automobile exporter, with an annual production capacity of nearly one million vehicles.

He added that the automotive and aeronautics sectors now account for more than 40% of national exports, overtaking the phosphate sector.

The King also highlighted the development of aircraft engine and landing-system manufacturing facilities, describing them as steps towards positioning Morocco as a major industrial hub.

He said the creation of an integrated electric battery industry reflects Morocco’s ability to anticipate global technological changes and participate in strategic value chains.

Renewable energy also featured prominently in the speech, with the King stressing its role in strengthening energy security and attracting industries seeking cleaner energy sources.

He noted progress under the “Morocco Green Hydrogen Offer,” including the approval of major investment projects.

The King said these efforts form part of a broader strategy to strengthen national sovereignty and reduce dependence on external supply chains.

On industrial independence, Mohammed VI said Morocco’s agri-food and pharmaceutical sectors now meet nearly 80% of domestic needs.

He also pointed to growing capacity in defence and cybersecurity industries, saying these developments would create new opportunities and strengthen the country’s regional position.

The tourism sector was another major highlight, with the King noting that Morocco recorded a historic performance in 2025 by welcoming nearly 20 million visitors, including Moroccans living abroad.

However, he stressed that economic progress must translate into improved living standards and greater social and territorial equality.

The King reaffirmed Morocco’s commitment to expanding social protection and implementing development programmes across all regions to reduce inequalities.

He called on banks and financial institutions to play a stronger role in supporting investment, major projects and small and medium-sized enterprises.

According to him, greater access to financing, especially for innovation, industrialisation and exports, would be critical to sustaining economic transformation.

On international relations, King Mohammed VI said Morocco has strengthened its position as a credible and influential global partner.

He said the Kingdom is now engaging with partners with greater confidence while pursuing balanced and forward-looking cooperation.

The King also stressed that Morocco’s achievements were the result of continuity beyond individual governments and parliaments.

He expressed hope that the next legislative elections and formation of a new government would mark the beginning of a new phase of development built on preserving achievements, continuing reforms and completing major projects.

He concluded by praising the efforts of Morocco’s security services, including the Royal Armed Forces, Royal Gendarmerie, National Security, Civil Protection and territorial administration, for protecting national unity and maintaining stability.

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